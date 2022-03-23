Birmingham eye move for player chased by top League One clubs

Birmingham City are reportedly interested in defender Terell Thomas but could face competition from a number of top League One clubs.

The 26-year-old centre-back enjoyed a fruitful spell with AFC Wimbledon between 2018 and 2021 – including scooping the club’s Player of the Season award in 2019/20 – but his recent spell with Crewe Alexandra ended with his contract being mutually terminated after just five months.

Thomas is understood to have featured for Reading’s U23s earlier this month but it seems there are a number of suitors interested.

Journalist Jacque Talbot has reported that the defender is on the radar of Birmingham, as well as multiple top League One clubs.

The centre-back was linked with a move to the Championship last summer, with Barnsley, Blackburn Rovers, and Hull City all reported to be interested but he ended up signing for Crewe in August.

The Blues’ defensive options have been limited by injuries this term, with Lee Bowyer often forced to name a makeshift backline and it may be that he sees Thomas a potential solution.

The Verdict

Adding defensive reinforcements would make sense for Bowyer, whether that is straight away or during the summer.

Thomas was linked with a move to the Championship when he left Wimbledon ahead of the 2021/22 campaign but it never materialised and he’s struggled since leaving the Dons.

That is perhaps no surprise given how Crewe have fared this season and it may just be that a fresh start elsewhere is what he needs to kick on.

We saw during his time with Wimbledon, particularly in 2019/20, that he can be a useful asset and it may be that Birmingham feel it’s worth taking a risk on him in the hope that Bowyer can help him get back to his best.