Birmingham eye Fulham deal, contract until 2024 on the table

Birmingham City are keen on Fulham centre-back Alfie Mawson and ready to offer him a three-and-a-half-year deal with a free transfer a possibility, according to journalist Nick Mashiter.

With Harlee Dean expected to leave, Dion Sanderson recalled by Wolves, and Teden Mengi joining on loan from Manchester United, January looks to be a month of change for the Blues backline.

Birmingham could be set to make Mawson their second defensive signing of the window as Mashiter has reported that the 27-year-old is a player the Championship club are keen on.

It is said that they will offer the centre-back a three-and-a-half-year deal, which would keep him at St Andrew’s until 2024.

A free transfer is understood to be a possibility but Fulham are happy to keep hold of him as cover until his current deal expires in the summer.

Mawson was signed for a fee in the region of £15 million from Swansea City in 2018 but injuries have obstructed his Craven Cottage career.

He’s been used as a backup by Marco Silva this term, featuring eight times in all competitions.

The Verdict

This could be a fantastic signing for Birmingham, though it may not be a cheap deal even if he’s available on a free transfer.

Injuries have made things difficult for him at Fulham but when he can stay fit, Mawson is a fantastic centre-back at Championship level and a real leader.

He proved that on loan at Bristol City last term and has rarely looked out of place when called upon by Fulham this season.

Mawson would be an upgrade on Dean but is unlikely to come cheap as he’s reportedly on £35,000 per week at Craven Cottage (Salary Sport).

Offering him a long-term deal on a significant wage would be a risk given his injury history but that’s not to say it couldn’t pay off if he can stay fit.