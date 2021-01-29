Birmingham deal could create fresh obstacle for Sunderland in pursuit of £500,000 January signing

Sunderland may face a fresh obstacle in their pursuit of Ross County forward Ross Stewart with Aberdeen reportedly eyeing him as a replacement for Sam Cosgrove, who is expected to join Birmingham City in a £2 million deal today.

The Scottish Sun reported earlier this week that the Black Cats had opened talks with Ross County over a move for Stewart, who is John Hughes has confirmed is available for £500,000 this month.

It seems they face some fresh competition, however, as it is understood that Aberdeen want to sign the 24-year-old as a replacement for Cosgrove.

The Dons have reportedly agreed to sell their forward to Birmingham in a move, thought to be worth £2 million, which is expected to be completed today.

Despite the potential sale of Cosgrove, it is thought that with finances tight at Aberdeen it may be difficult for Derek McInnes to raise the cash to beat Sunderland to the signing of Stewart.

The Ross County striker has scored 28 goals and provided eight assists in 82 games since arriving at the club in August 2018 but is out of contract in the summer and yet to agree a new deal.

The Verdict

It seems as though Birmingham’s impending deal for Cosgrove could cause difficulties for Sunderland in their pursuit of Stewart.

The Dons will want to replace their outgoing striker and if the £2 million reported fee is correct, they may feel using some of that money to land Stewart is a sound investment despite their tight financial situation.

This looks as though it could be a very interesting one to follow over the last few days of the window – a period that could see two strikers move south of the border.