Jay Stansfield has been in impressive form for Birmingham City this season, so much so that parent club Fulham may be interested in re-calling the young forward from his loan spell at St Andrew's.

The Devon-born attacker has notched five goals in 12 Championship appearances this season, including two in his last two league games.

He joined Birmingham City on a season-long loan, but given Fulham's goalscoring problems recently, it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him recalled in January.

The Cottagers are 15th in the league table, but have only scored nine goals in 11 games; only Burnley have scored less.

With Aleksandar Mitrovic departing for Saudi Arabia in the summer, the West London-based outfit have struggled to replace his goals. Bobby Decordova-Reid has netted twice for Fulham, with Carlos Vinicius scoring once. Summer signing Raul Jimenez is yet to score.

This has led to speculation that Fulham may recall Stansfield in a bid to increase their chances of finding the back of the net.

f the 20-year-old was to be recalled it would come as a huge blow to Birmingham who have started the attacker in ten league games this season.

However, if the Fulham loanee was to depart, there could be a ready-made replacement waiting for the Blues in Portsmouth's Colby Bishop.

Who is Colby Bishop and how has he performed for Portsmouth this season?

Bishop is a 27-year-old striker who's scored nine goals in 15 League One appearances this season for Pompey.

After joining the South Coast outfit in the summer of 2022, he's scored 39 goals across all competitions, including 20 League One goals last season.

He started his career at Notts County, where he came through the academy ranks before leaving the club in 2016. He then dropped down the divisions to sign for Worcester City in the search of regular first-team football. He'd remain at Worcester for a season before joining fellow non-league side Boston United in 2017. The striker then moved onto Leamington where he remained for two years before getting a crack at EFL football in 2019.

Bishop joined League One side Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2019 and scored 12 goals in 31 appearances during his first season at EFL level. He backed that up in 2020/21 when he scored another 12 goals before scoring 14 in 2021/22 as he earned a move to Pompey.

According to Sofascore, Bishop has averaged 3.3 shots per game, with 1.6 of those shots being on target. He has a scoring frequency of every 150 minutes this season. Nine of his goals this season have been scored with his right foot, with two scored with his head.

Given his somewhat untraditional route to the EFL, it's no surprise that Bishop is a hard worker, one of his main strengths being high pressing.

Has there been much interest in Colby Bishop?

Given his impressive form for Pompey, it's somewhat strange that there's been no concrete interest in Bishop.

However, there's no doubt that he'll be on the radar of plenty of scouting teams come January.

According to Portsmouth News in the summer, Pompey would have been looking for a fee of around £3.5 - £4million just to listen to offers to prize the striker away from Fratton Park.

If Birmingham were to see Stansfield leave in January, then the Portsmouth man may just be a suitable replacement, finances dependent.