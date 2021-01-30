Birmingham close in on Manchester City transfer agreement

Birmingham City are closing in on the signing of academy striker Keyendrah Simmonds from Manchester City, a report from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (30/01, 10:44) has claimed.

It was reported earlier this month that Birmingham’s Championship rivals Watford have made an enquiry about a possible deal for the attacker.

However, it now seems as though Simmonds could be destined for a move elsewhere before the window closes on Monday night.

According to this latest update from Sky, Birmingham are now in advanced talks about a deal for the 19-year-old, whose contract with the Premier League giants is set to expire at the end of this season.

Simmonds has yet to make his senior debut for Manchester City, but has played for the club’s Under 21s over the past couple of seasons, and scored against Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy earlier in the current campaign.

The striker has also previously represented England at Under 18s level, and it now seems as though he may be set to continue his progress at Birmingham, as they look to secure the services of the teenager going forward.

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from a Birmingham perspective.

Simmonds is clearly a promising player who has the potential to enjoy a bright career in the game, and could be an asset to them in the future.

However, the Blues urgently need a goalscorer for the current campaign, and given Simmonds’ lack of experience, you feel that is a role he is not quite ready for yet.

As a result, you imagine the Blues will have to bring in at least one more senior striker to help them compete in the Championship during the rest of the campaign, and keep their fans satisfied with their transfer business this month.