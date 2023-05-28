Birmingham City are ready to listen to offers for Sam Cosgrove after his productive loan spell with Plymouth Argyle.

Will Sam Cosgrove leave Birmingham?

The 26-year-old was brought to St. Andrew’s in 2021 from Aberdeen in a deal worth around £2m, but he failed to make the impact that many would have hoped.

Therefore, Cosgrove spent the current campaign on loan with Plymouth, and it’s a move that has worked out very well for the target man, as he played 33 times, scoring eight goals, to help Argyle to promotion back to the Championship.

However, with the loan over, Cosgrove will return to Blues ahead of next season, as he looks to force his way into the plans of John Eustace.

But, it’s unclear whether he has a future at St. Andrew’s, as Birmingham Live has revealed that the club are ready to cash in on the striker if a suitable offer arrives.

“Cosgrove faces an uncertain summer and Blues will listen to whatever offers arrive for him.”

It remains to be seen whether Plymouth will pursue a permanent move for Cosgrove after his contribution to their promotion back to the Championship, where they will obviously come up against Blues next season.

Eustace is expected to be in the market for a new number nine this summer, regardless of whether Cosgrove remains at the club. Troy Deeney was released by his boyhood club as his deal expired, although a return hasn’t been ruled out, whilst Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz are other options available to the boss.

Cosgrove needs to be playing regularly

This stance isn’t surprising from Birmingham, as Cosgrove only has a year left on his contract, so the club know that this is the last chance for them to get a fee for the player, so it makes sense that they’re open to any offers.

You would think there will be interest in the attacker, even if it’s not from Plymouth. Cosgrove is a good focal point, he chips in with goals and at 26, he is about to enter his peak years, so he should be an attractive option to clubs, even if they aren’t going to recoup the money they paid for him.

But, if he remains at Blues, he could still have a lot to offer, and with Eustace not expecting to be backed with serious funds in the market due to FFP, he may decide that it’s best to keep Cosgrove around if proper offers don’t materialise.