Birmingham City do have the option to make Cody Drameh’s loan move from Leeds United into a permanent deal in the summer, but the decision will rest on the player himself, as reported by Birmingham Live.

It has been a very turbulent campaign for the Blues so far, as they started the season off very well under John Eustace.

So it came as a massive surprise when the club decided to part ways with Eustace and bring in Wayne Rooney.

Rooney’s appointment was said to take the club to the next level and match the no-fear style of play the club wanted. But it didn’t work out like that, as the club lost nine of the 15 games he took charge of.

Then came the arrival of Tony Mowbray, who has now taken charge of four games in all competitions. The Blues have won two and lost one in that time, with only two games coming in the Championship.

It has been a quieter transfer window than expected at Birmingham, and with not many more deals looking likely, talk has now turned to what could happen in the summer, especially when it comes to Drameh.

Birmingham City’s stance on Cody Drameh

Cody Drameh joined Birmingham City at the end of the summer transfer window on a season-long loan deal from Leeds.

This is the defender’s third loan spell in the last few seasons, putting his Leeds career in jeopardy as the club continues to be short in the full-back areas.

The 22-year-old has so far been enjoying a successful stint with the Blues, as while results have been disappointing, the player has had an important role to play.

Cody Drameh's stats per division (As it stands January 31st, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists Premier League 2 71 2 16 Championship 57 0 8 U18 Premier League 10 0 1 Premier League 4 0 0

Now, according to Birmingham Live, Birmingham do have an option to make Drameh’s move to the club a permanent one in the summer.

But this report states that club sources have indicated that a deal could hinge on the decision of Drameh himself.

The defender is out of contract at Elland Road in the summer, and there is expected to be lots of interest in the player. The Whites will receive compensation wherever Drameh decides to go this summer.

Tony Mowbray on potentially signing Cody Drameh

Cody Drameh has played in 19 Championship games so far this season, with 16 of them coming as starts, during which he has grabbed three assists.

Tony Mowbray will be pleased with what his defender has been offering him, and while he hasn’t had the conversation yet, it seems the Birmingham manager would be keen on a permanent deal.

Mowbray told Birmingham Live: “I am really happy with him.

“We haven’t had the discussion with him beyond ‘Let’s try and win the next game and see if you can stay in the team and prosper.’ I know he’s been around and had a few loans. He has shown me that he can play at the level.”

Drameh should look to continue at Birmingham next season

The defender has done really well once again while on loan in the Championship, and it is about time the player finds a permanent home instead of constantly being sent out on loan.

Drameh will have a big decision to make this summer, as he can decide what he wants to do next, but he could be very sensible about staying in Birmingham for the considerable future.

The 22-year-old has earned his place in the starting XI, and with Mowbray stating he would like to sign him on a permanent deal, he states that he would be a likely starter once again next season.

The Blues will hope next season is much better than this campaign, and Drameh could be a big part of that.