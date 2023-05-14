Birmingham City are keen to keep hold of young midfielder Jobe Bellingham, yesterday's report from Birmingham Live has claimed.

The 17-year-old was spotted at Sunderland's play-off clash against Luton Town - and that has only increased speculation about the talented teenager's future.

The Northern Echo has even claimed that the Englishman is closing in on a move to the Black Cats, with Tony Mowbray's side being linked with a move for him on a number of occasions.

It was revealed by Craig Hope last summer that the Wearside outfit were looking to get a deal over the line for the youngster - and had even invited the player and his family to watch a game at the Stadium of Light.

And earlier this month, Sunderland were linked with a switch for him again, with a £300,000 compensation deal potentially in the pipeline.

It looks as though there's something in these links, with numerous outlets including The Athletic confirming that Bellingham was in attendance on Wearside for yesterday's clash against Luton.

The Black Cats have targeted quite a few youngsters in recent times as part of their transfer strategy, so this move would make quite a lot of sense.

Birmingham City's stance

Despite reports that Bellingham is closing in on an exit, Birmingham Live believe Blues are desperate to keep hold of him.

It's unclear whether Tom Wagner's arrival will have any impact on whether the 17-year-old stays put, but his potential investment could be the difference as the Midlands outfit potentially look to tie him down to a new deal.

What should Jobe Bellingham's stance be?

In fairness to the teenager, a move to the Black Cats may be a good option for him.

Manager Mowbray has a track record of developing youngsters and he may get the opportunity to start there regularly.

However, it remains to be seen whether he would get a decent amount of game time under his belt with fellow youngsters Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah doing extremely well in the middle of the park yesterday.

Bellingham has already made his first-team breakthrough under John Eustace, so it may make sense for him to stay at Birmingham until he develops more and a big club comes calling.

He's likely to have eyes on him during the next couple of seasons because of his talent and the fact he's related to older brother Jude, so he can afford to wait for another season or two before deciding which path is the best for him.

If he does move on this summer though, he has to make a switch to a side that will offer him plenty of game time. There's no point in him moving on otherwise.