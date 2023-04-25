Birmingham City are keen to keep hold of Jobe Bellingham, George Hall and Jordan James beyond the end of the summer transfer window, according to Birmingham Live.

The youngsters have all been able to make an impact in the first and with that, it comes as no surprise that all have generated interest from elsewhere in the past.

John Eustace may have had the likes of Hannibal Mejbri and Krystian Bielik at his disposal as well - but there has still been space for the young trio to make their mark as they look to establish themselves as regular starters at a senior level.

Jobe Bellingham

Younger brother of Jude, a lot is expected of Jobe who has been able to force his way into Eustace's plans despite the fact he's only 17 at this stage.

According to the Daily Mail, he's looking to leave St Andrew's but it remains to be seen whether he's granted that wish.

Continuing to attract interest from elsewhere, it seems as though father Mark is studying for his agent exams and it remains to be seen whether he's doing them to try and facilitate a move for one or both of the Bellingham brothers.

George Hall and Jordan James attracting Premier League interest

It has been reported by Football Insider that Liverpool are taking a closer look at Hall ahead of a potential summer swoop.

He had also previously been linked with a summer switch to Leeds United, but it's currently unclear whether they will reignite their interest in the teenager, with the Whites currently uncertain of what division they will be competing in next season.

James, meanwhile, is reportedly on the radar of Leicester City and Bologna, with the latter weighing up a £2m offer for him.

The midfielder is believed to be open to an exit from St Andrew's - but it remains to be seen whether a move materialises.

Is this the right stance for Birmingham City to take?

Ideally, all of them would be tied down to long-term contracts and would stay at St Andrew's until they develop into even more valuable assets that can be sold on.

If all three are sold for mega money, that could be a game-changer for Birmingham who haven't had huge transfer budgets in recent seasons but could have the license to spend quite a bit if they manage to negotiate big fees for all three.

It remains to be seen whether all three can become regular starters though, with the summer departures of Bielik and Hannibal likely to boost their chances of playing together more regularly.

However, there are others who can step up in the middle of the park including Alfie Chang and Eustace may want to add a central midfielder or two to his squad during the next window to replace those that left gone.

With this in mind, cashing in on one of the three this summer may be wise but it's unclear whether Birmingham will receive a suitable offer for any of them.