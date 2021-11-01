Birmingham City’s top five best strikers of all-time – Do you agree?

Birmingham City have managed to rejuvenate their form in their last two Championship outings after a run of seven matches without a victory.

The club have been struggling to score of late even with the likes of Scott Hogan, Troy Deeney and Lukas Jutkiewicz in their ranks, but Lee Bowyer will be hoping the club’s last two positive results will see an up-turn in their goalscoring exploits.

Over the years, the Blues have had a number of top strikers to don the Blue of Birmingham, but who are the top five best ever Birmingham City strikers?

In FLW TV’s latest Fan Debate show, Blues supporter Tom Oxland revealed his top five to FLW Chief Editor Sam Rourke.

Do you agree with Tom’s selections?

WATCH THE FULL SHOW BELOW AND SUBSCRIBE TO FLW TV ON YOUTUBE IF YOU LIKE THE CONTENT!