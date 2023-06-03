Birmingham City enjoyed a reasonably productive 2022/23 campaign, recording a 17th-place finish and enjoying a much better season than many had expected.

It may not have been the most entertaining term, but some of their results and performances have given them something to build on under John Eustace and that's a real positive considering their off-field problems under their current owners.

However, their recruitment this summer will be key to their success considering the players they have lost, losing both their former loanees and some of their out-of-contract players.

The loanees will be sorely missed at St Andrew's - and it remains to be seen whether any of them will return this summer - either on another loan deal or permanently.

One thing is for certain though - and that's the fact their fans deserve to have something to shout about following some poor campaigns in recent times.

Considering Birmingham is such a major city, it comes as no surprise that the club have some famous supporters behind them. And we take a look at just some of them below.

Jasper Carrott

Carrott is perhaps best known for presenting former ITV game show Golden Balls - a programme that produced plenty of iconic moments with their split and steal format.

Spotted at Blues games before, he's certainly a true supporter and has probably been a fan from a young age considering he was born in the local area.

Not only is he a presenter, but also an actor and a comedian too.

Adam Zindani

Sterephonics may be a Welsh-based band, but band member Zindani has stayed loyal to Birmingham, having been born in the city.

Also formerly in local band Casino and going solo more recently, he's certainly an experienced musician but also saves time to speak about his club as well.

Not only did he reveal earlier this year that he's a supporter because his family are big Blues fans, but he also admitted that he's a big fan of Troy Deeney. He will surely be gutted about the ex-Watford captain's departure.

David Harewood

Like Carrott, Harewood also has an OBE to his name and was previously an actor in Homeland and Supergirl, enjoying a long-lasting acting career.

Some people know him for his appearances in Soccer Aid though, playing in numerous editions of the charity match as a goalkeeper and guiding England to a penalty shootout win in 2018.

Interested in football and acting, he's also taken an active interest in politics in the past.

Simon Fowler

Fowler is a singer for Ocean Colour Scene - and hasn't caved into pressure to support rivals Aston Villa despite some of the other band members supporting Unai Emery's men!

His dad played a part in getting him into football and he could have been a supporter of either side considering his father was responsible for both teams' games as a police officer.

But he remained Birmingham loyal and will be hoping that pays dividends one day.

Mike Skinner

Skinner is another celebrity who grew up in the local area and is a musician, though he was actually born in the English capital.

Best known for his role as a vocalist in The Streets, the 44-year-old remains active in the industry but will also be keeping an eye on his club.

Witnessing his team ply their trade in the Premier League earlier this century, he will be desperate to see his team back at the top table of English football sooner rather than later.

Robert McCracken

Considering his contributions to boxing, it comes as no real surprise that he was awarded a CBE not so long ago.

Not only has he been a boxer, but he also became a trainer after that, previously overseeing the progress of Anthony Joshua.

He will be hoping his time in the sport doesn't come to an end anytime soon.