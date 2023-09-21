Highlights Birmingham City has made permanent signings in addition to loaned players, which provides stability for the team in the long term.

Several players in the squad have promising potential and could see their ratings rise in the coming seasons.

The team possesses a mix of experienced players and up-and-coming talents, giving them a balanced lineup for EA FC players to work with.

Those who are keen to play with Birmingham City on EA FC 24 Career Mode will arguably have an easier task this year.

In the past couple of seasons, Blues have been quite heavily reliant on the loan market and this has left a FIFA player with plenty of work to do during the following year to rebuild the side following their loanees' returns to their parent clubs.

In fairness, they still brought in four loanees during the summer but they have also purchased some players permanently who are likely to be valuable assets for the long term.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

However, some EA FC players may be keen to put their own stamp on the squad and some could even get the club promoted to the Premier League at the end of their first season, meaning changes will be needed to ensure they are ready to take on the challenge of the top flight.

Focusing more on the present though, we take a look at the 15 highest rated Birmingham players on the 2023/24 and first edition of the EA FC series.

15 Neil Etheridge - 66

Etheridge is arguably too good to be a backup option at St Andrew's - but he has found it hard to force John Ruddy out of the starting lineup.

He's still a gifted keeper though and deserves his place on this list.

George Hall and Lukas Jutkiewicz also have a rating of 66.

14 Marc Roberts - 68

Following the arrival of Emanuel Aiwu and Dion Sanderson, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Roberts' game time limited this season.

The latter is a useful player to have at this level - but many supporters may prefer to see other central defenders ahead of him in the pecking order.

13 Keshi Anderson - 68

Anderson joined the Midlands side following a successful trial period and he will be keen to prove his worth after impressing at Blackpool.

At 28, he's arguably in the peak years of his career and he will be particularly keen to impress because of that.

12 Siriki Dembele - 68

Dembele will be disappointed not to have a higher rating considering he spent time at AFC Bournemouth before his move to Birmingham.

However, he is a promising player who has shone in the EFL before, so he will probably be quite high up this list this time next year.

11 Lee Buchanan - 68

Buchanan graduated through Derby County's academy and played an important part for the Rams during their 2021/22 season when they came close to sealing permanently.

He then moved to Werder Bremen before returning to England this summer as he made the switch to Birmingham.

Manny Longelo will probably be competing with him for a spot on the left-hand side.

10 Dion Sanderson - 68

Sanderson is a very promising defender who could easily see his rating rise considerably in the next season or two.

Already having two loan spells at St Andrew's under his belt previously, it wouldn't have taken him long to settle in when he joined permanently in the summer and he could be a vital player for Blues this term and beyond.

9 Tyler Roberts - 68

Roberts will be disappointed not to have kicked on before this season - but his permanent switch to Blues could allow him to turn things around and become an extremely threatening attacking asset in the Championship.

And it would be a bit of a surprise if he doesn't improve on his rating of 68 in the coming years - because he's a promising player who has room to improve.

8 Kevin Long - 69

​​​​​​​Long would probably have a higher rating if he managed to secure more appearances for former club Burnley.

However, he has been a much-needed figure at St Andrew's as a calming figure at the back and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him thrive in the middle of a back three this term.

7 Koji Miyoshi - 70

​​​​​​​Miyoshi only made 10 league appearances for Royal Antwerp last season and that has probably prevented him from securing a higher place in this list.

His performances at St Andrew's could allow him to achieve a higher rating - but he will probably need to be playing regularly if he wants to prove his worth.

6 Scott Hogan - 70

​​​​​​​Hogan has been a fairly consistent scorer for Birmingham in recent seasons, scoring 10 league goals last term which is a decent achievement.

The fact he has been a fairly consistent scorer during an underwhelming period for Blues means he 100% deserves his rating.

5 Juninho Bacuna - 70

​​​​​​​It isn't a surprise that Bacuna has been able to force his way into the 70s because he is an important first-teamer for Blues.

He may not be the most popular player on Ultimate Team but those playing Career Mode with Birmingham are likely to make him an important part of the team.

His versatility could make him a particularly important man for EA FC players.

4 Ivan Sunjic - 70

​​​​​​​Sunjic came to Birmingham as a very highly-rated player and this is why he may be disappointed that he isn't the highest rated player at the club in EA FC.

However, he hasn't enjoyed the best spell at St Andrew's and will be hoping to enjoy a good season under John Eustace this term to make amends.

The Croatian certainly has potential - but he needs to perform well if he wants to start regularly.

3 Ethan Laird - 71

​​​​​​​Laird has gained a good reputation from his time at Manchester United and has also managed to gain some valuable senior experience out on loan before his permanent switch to St Andrew's.

United and Birmingham have seemingly built a strong relationship in recent years and that has paid dividends with Laird joining permanently, but it remains to be seen whether he will be able to start ahead of Cody Drameh regularly.

2 John Ruddy - 71

​​​​​​​Ruddy is a very experienced figure and did enough to keep Etheridge out of the starting lineup, which is a big achievement in itself.

It wouldn't have been a surprise to have seen him play second fiddle to Etheridge - but he has made the starting spot his own and the fact he still has a real appetite to play at 36 is admirable.

1 Krystian Bielik - 72

​​​​​​​It's not a surprise that Bielik is 72 because he made a decent amount of appearances last season and proved his worth at St Andrew's.

If he can continue to shine and make a respectable number of appearances, it wouldn't be a surprise to see his rating rise throughout the season.

Injuries could be the big barrier to his success - but he will be hoping to remain fit.