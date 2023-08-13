Highlights Tom Wagner's investment and John Eustace's signings have brought fresh optimism to Birmingham City for the upcoming Championship season.

Eustace has shown a willingness to give opportunities to young players, with several academy graduates forming part of the first team squad.

Jude Bellingham, who recently joined Real Madrid for a record fee, tops the list of Birmingham City's most valuable academy graduates.

Birmingham City will be hoping for a much-improved season in the Championship this year.

The Blues finished 17th in the second tier last season, but Tom Wagner's investment in the club has brought fresh optimism to St Andrew's and John Eustace has been provided with significant backing in the transfer market.

Eustace has brought in Tyler Roberts, Krystian Bielik, Ethan Laird, Koji Miyoshi, Siriki Dembele, Dion Sanderson, Keshi Anderson and Lee Buchanan so far this summer and it looks set to be an exciting campaign for his side.

One of the positives of Eustace's tenure has been his willingness to give opportunity to young players, with Alfie Chang, Josh Williams, Jordan James, Marcel Oakley, Brandon Khela, George Hall, Zach Jeacock and Romelle Donovan all currently forming part of the first team squad after progressing through the academy.

With that in mind, we ranked Birmingham City's top 10 most valuable academy graduates.

All figures are according to Transfermarkt.

10 Wes Harding - €1.20m

Defender Harding joined the Blues' academy from local rivals Aston Villa in 2016 and he went on to make 59 appearances during his time at the club.

The 26-year-old was a regular under Garry Monk in the 2018-19 season, but found his game time more limited under Pep Clotet the following season and he departed for Rotherham United in August 2020.

After three successful years with the Millers, including helping them to promotion from League One in 2022, he made the move to Millwall this summer.

9 Jack Butland - €1.50m

Goalkeeper Butland came through the Blues academy and he was included in the England squad for Euro 2012 during his time at the club.

Butland became England's youngest ever goalkeeper when he made his debut against Italy in August 2012, aged 19.

He joined Stoke City in January 2013, remaining with Birmingham on loan for the rest of the 2012-13 season.

Butland initially struggled to establish himself at the bet365 Stadium and he had further temporary spells away from the club with Barnsley, Leeds United and Derby County, but he became the Potters' number one in the 2015-16 season.

Injury ruled Butland out of the Euro 2016 tournament, but he received international recognition once again as he was called up to the Three Lions squad for the World Cup in 2018.

The 30-year-old completed a £1 million move to Crystal Palace in October 2020, but he made just 17 appearances during his time at Selhurst Park.

He spent the second half of last season on loan with Manchester United, but he did not feature for the Red Devils.

Butland moved north of the border this summer to join Scottish Premiership side Rangers and he will be hoping to reignite his career at Ibrox after a tough few years.

8 Joe Lolley - €1.80m

Winger Lolley was part of the Birmingham academy until the age of 16 before having spells in non-league with Bromsgrove Rovers, Littleton and Kidderminster Harriers.

His impressive spell with the Harriers earned him a move to Championship side Huddersfield Town in January 2014 and he went on to score 11 goals in 91 appearances for the Terriers.

Lolley joined Nottingham Forest in January 2018 and he enjoyed a successful four-and-a-half year stint at the City Ground, helping Steve Cooper's side to promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

The 30-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements as Cooper prepared for life back in the top flight and he made the switch to Australian side Sydney FC last summer.

7 Kortney Hause - €2.20m

Defender Hause spent time in the academies of West Ham United and Birmingham before joining Wycombe Wanderers in February 2012.

He made the move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2014 and after being a regular for much of his time at the club, he fell out of favour following Nuno Espirito Santo's arrival at Molineux in 2017.

Hause joined Aston Villa on loan in January 2019 and after Villa were promoted to the Premier League, they signed Hause permanently that summer for a fee of £3 million.

The 28-year-old has found his minutes at Villa Park limited in recent years and he made a temporary move to Watford last summer, but he made just three appearances for the Hornets and his loan was cut short in February.

Hause is now back at Villa, but it seems unlikely he will be part of Unai Emery's plans, so he is facing an uncertain future.

6 George Hall - €2.80m

Midfielder Hall made his debut for the Blues against Queens Park Rangers last January and he has since established himself as part of the first team squad.

The 19-year-old scored two goals and provided one assist in 30 appearances in all competitions last season and he was rewarded for his performances as he was named the club's Young Player of the Season.

Hall has been linked with the likes of Leeds United and Liverpool, but he looks set to remain at St Andrew's for now.

5 Jordan James - €3.00m

Like Hall, midfielder James is a Blues academy graduate who is currently a key member of the first team.

James made his debut for Birmingham against Bristol City in November 2021 and he scored one goal in 37 appearances in all competitions last season.

The 19-year-old has previously featured for England at under-20 level, but he switched his international allegiance to Wales and made his senior debut for his country in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Croatia in March.

Italian side Bologna and Leicester City were said to be interested in James in April, while Everton are reportedly eyeing a move this summer.

4 Jobe Bellingham - €5.00m

Midfielder Bellingham is the brother of Real Madrid midfielder Jude and he made 26 appearances for the Blues before completing a move to fellow Championship side Sunderland this summer for a fee in the region of £3 million.

The 17-year-old started for the Black Cats in their opening game against Ipswich Town on Sunday and after an impressive performance, he looks set to play a key role for Tony Mowbray's side this season.

3 Nathan Redmond - €10.00m

Winger Redmond scored eight goals in 82 appearances for the Blues before joining Norwich City in a deal worth up to £3.2 million in July 2013.

Redmond spent three years with the Canaries, helping them to promotion to the Premier League in 2015 before joining Southampton in June 2016 for a fee of £10 million.

After scoring 30 goals in 232 appearances during a six-year stint with the Saints, Redmond made the switch to Turkey with Besiktas last summer.

Redmond scored six goals and registered six assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Süper Lig side and he returned to England in July as he completed a move to Burnley.

2 Demarai Gray - €20.00m

Winger Gray scored eight goals in 78 appearances for Birmingham before departing for Leicester City in January 2016 after the Foxes met the £3.7 million release clause in his contract.

Gray made 14 appearances in all competitions for Leicester during their 2015-16 Premier League title-winning campaign and he remained an important part of the squad until he fell out of favour during the 2020-21 season.

He joined Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in January 2021, but after just under six months in Germany, he returned to England with Everton.

The 27-year-old has helped the Toffees secure survival in the top flight for the past two seasons, but he could be on the move again this summer, with Fulham said to be in talks to bring Gray to Craven Cottage.

1 Jude Bellingham - €120.00m

It is not surprising to see Bellingham at the top of this list.

The midfielder became the Blues' youngest ever player when he made his debut against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup against Portsmouth in August 2019 aged 16 and 38 days.

Bellingham scored four goals in 44 appearances for Birmingham in the 2019-20 season before joining Borussia Dortmund for an initial £25 million fee in July 2020 and such was his exceptional talent, the club retired his number 22 shirt after his departure.

He starred during his time with the German side and he has established himself as an integral part of the England squad in recent years, scoring one goal and providing one assist in five appearances at last year's World Cup.

Bellingham joined Real Madrid this summer for a fee of €103 million (£88.5 million), in addition to various add-ons and if they are achieved, the deal could reach €133.9 million (£115 million).

Birmingham will reportedly receive a £6 million sell-on fee following Bellingham's move to the Santiago Bernabeu.