Highlights Birmingham City have made significant improvements in their team by bringing in excellent players and generating revenue from recent transfers.

The money earned from Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid has been particularly beneficial to the club, along with the support of new owners.

The club has had some successful managers in the past, with Trevor Francis having the highest win percentage at 47.93%.

Birmingham City can be more optimistic about the future than they were a year ago after managing to bring in some excellent players this summer - and they haven't even needed to use the loan market yet.

There's definitely more work for them to do to give themselves the best chance of building on next season, but they should have the funds to get some deals over the line after generating a lot of revenue from transfers in recent months.

The money they got from Jude Bellingham's move to Real Madrid has probably been particularly useful - and they also have new owners who may be willing to put some of their own money into the club.

They have certainly made a difference at St Andrew's with some of the work that has gone on at the stadium - and they also have John Eustace in charge, who did very well during his first season in charge.

Sticking to the theme of managers, we take a look at the 10 best managers of Birmingham based on their win percentage at the Midlands club. Please note that we are only including managers that have been appointed in the past 50 years!

Interestingly, their eight most recent managers don't make it onto this list (Gianfranco Zola, Harry Redknapp, Steve Cotterill, Garry Monk, Pep Clotet, Aitor Karanka, Lee Bowyer and Eustace), according to statistics from Transfermarkt.

The following managers have taken charge of Blues for 20 or more games.

10 Ron Saunders - 35.47%

Saunders had a long-lasting playing and managerial career, taking charge of Birmingham in the 80s but also spending time at Aston Villa and West Bromwich Albion either side of his spell at St Andrew's.

Not only was he a capable manager, but he was also a prolific forward during his playing career.

9 Dave Mackay - 35.63%

Mackay was a legend of Scotland, playing regularly for Hearts before enjoying spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Derby County and Swindon Town, and even played for his country.

He was appointed at Birmingham in the late 80s and took charge of 87 games for them.

8 Terry Cooper - 36%

Cooper took charge of 125 and had a 36% win rate as Lou Macari's successor. Macari hadn't done that badly before departing the role - but Cooper did a respectable job too.

His son Mark is also a manager, with the duo pictured together above.

7 Alex McLeish - 36.9%

The 64-year-old can be very proud of his achievements at St Andrew's. Managing the club between 2007 and 2011, he achieved a promotion and an impressive League Cup win.

They won the latter trophy in 2011, beating Arsenal 2-1 to deny the Gunners the opportunity to win their first piece of silverware and pulling off a massive shock at Wembley.

Although a late error from the Gunners allowed Obafemi Martins a simple tap-in for the winner, the fact they won a major cup like that has to be celebrated and McLeish was instrumental to their success as their manager at the time.

He then went on to manage Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk, Zamalek and Scotland, but has taken a big break from management since his time with the latter.

6 Steve Bruce - 37.04%

Bruce had a successful time at Birmingham and spent more than five years there, which is a big achievement considering how little time many managers get at clubs these days.

He was able to get the club into the Premier League on two occasions before moving on to Wigan Athletic.

The 62-year-old did reasonably well at Hull City later on in his managerial career - but failed to do well at Aston Villa, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion.

And he was sacked during the early stages of last season with the Baggies at the bottom end of the Championship. It would be difficult to see him returning to management anytime soon considering he hasn't managed to impress in recent years. However, he may feel he has unfinished business in the game.

5 Alf Ramsey - 37.93%

Ramsay was well-known for being the man that led England to their World Cup win back in 1966.

That's the Three Lions' first and only men's World Cup victory, so Ramsay has written his name into the record books.

He took charge of Birmingham after his time with England - but he only had a brief time at the helm - leading Blues into battle 29 times.

4 Gary Rowett - 39.62%

Rowett has spent a decent chunk of his life in the Midlands and, after doing well at Burton Albion, he was appointed Birmingham's manager in 2014.

Doing reasonably well at St Andrew's, he was then harshly sacked in the December of 2016 and it was a major decision that came as a surprise to some. It backfired as well, with successor Gianfranco Zola proving to be a disastrous appointment.

He has gone on to secure other jobs though, becoming manager of Derby County, Stoke City and current club Millwall.

His next assignment? It has to be getting the Lions into the play-offs and keeping them there after narrowly missing out in recent years.

3 Barry Fry - 39.86%

When you think of Barry Fry, you often think of Peterborough United because he's been a manager there and a key figure behind the scenes at the Weston Homes Stadium.

However, he took charge of Blues in the 90s and did a reasonably good job with a 39.86% win rate, going unbeaten in 100 of his 143 games in charge. That's not a bad record.

More impressively, he still remains in football at 78 as a key man at Peterborough.

2 Chris Hughton - 41.94%

Hughton managed Birmingham when they were in both the Europa League and the Championship! Unfortunately, they failed to get out of the group stage of the Europa League, but they did come up against the likes of Club Brugge and Braga.

They were reasonably good in the league though and secured a place in the play-offs, but lost out in the semis.

He joined Norwich City shortly after the end of the 2011/12 campaign and has enjoyed success since with Brighton. He is currently in charge of Ghana.

1 Trevor Francis - 47.93%

Francis, who sadly passed away last month, had managerial spells at Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Crystal Palace.

Establishing himself as a legend at St Andrew's as a player, he then did extremely well in the dugout, achieving high league finishes and guiding the club to the final of the League Cup in 2001.

Unfortunately, they lost out on penalties, but Francis can be remembered as a very useful player and manager for the Midlands club.

These statistics have come courtesy of managerstats.co.uk.