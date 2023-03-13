Birmingham City’s takeover: What is going on with it?

Birmingham City currently sit 18th in the Championship standings, holding a 10-point advantage over Huddersfield Town in 22nd place but are 15 points from the play-off positions.

The Blues ended a five-game winless run at the weekend via a 2-0 victory against Rotherham United, with goals from Reda Khadra and George Long proving to be the difference.

The Championship often throws surprises out left, right and centre, but ultimately, it would be a huge surprise if Birmingham are not playing Championship football next season.

Jeremy Dale is the latest person looking to take ownership of the Midlands club, and as per a report from Birmingham Live, he has been spotted at recent matches.

Birmingham City chairman Wenqing Zhao recently provided an update on the club’s ownership situation, indicating that Dale’s bid for the club remains ongoing and that the 58-year-old has been showing his consortium around the club.

Zhao’s statement read, via Birmingham Live: “I would firstly like to acknowledge receipt and issue thanks for the letter delivered to St. Andrew’s on Wednesday 8 February 2023. The strength of feeling was not lost on me, and I fully appreciate supporters’ frustrations. I will now respond to several of the points raised as best I can.

“In principle I support the proposal of a Fan Advisory Committee, the concept of which was a cornerstone of Tracey Crouch’s Fan Led Review and the resultant Football Governance White Paper which was released on Thursday 23 February.

Think you’re a hardcore Birmingham City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 History: The club were founded in which year? 1865 1870 1875 1880

“In relation to this, internal conversations will now get underway. This process will involve the assessment of such structures from across the football landscape, to identify the most successful versions. The Club then intends to continue the dialogue with supporter groups to determine a proposal all parties are happy with.

“The letter also requested an exit strategy and associated timelines. For legal reasons I am restricted in what I can share in relation to the future plans of the parent company.

“However, as is in the open forum, it was confirmed that a shareholder and a third party have initiated talks over a proposed investment deal for both St. Andrew’s Stadium and for an initial 21.64% shareholding in the Club. The Club has been supporting the parties throughout the due diligence process and will provide an update to supporters when permitted. It would, however, be wrong to place any time frames on such a process today.

“In accordance with the Club statement released on Monday 20 February, I acknowledge the receipt of charges from the EFL and while further comment cannot be made at this time, I can confirm that no club official has been charged in relation to this matter.”

Dale is the CEO of Punk Rock Business and has held positions at Microsoft, Motorola and Orange in the past.

A report from Birmingham Live last week claimed that it is understood that Vong Pech’s 21.64% of BSHL is available at present, paving the way for Dale’s bid.

It has been an absolute rollercoaster of a ride for the Midlands club and updates surrounding its takeover as it remains to be seen exactly how this situation plays out.