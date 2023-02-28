Birmingham City’s takeover situation: What is the latest news on the matter?

It has been a difficult few months for Birmingham City both on and off the pitch and there is evidently a lack of progress in a potential takeover.

For a while, it appeared that Blues fan Paul Richardson and former Barcelona player Maxi Lopez were closing in on taking control of the Midlands club, although that situation has had its complications.

Two weeks ago, it emerged that charges were being brought against Birmingham and individuals in relation to the takeover situation for alleged breaches of regulations relating to their Owner’s and Director’s tests.

The club have since responded and Richardson, whose attempt to takeover the club was withdrawn at the end of last year, also reacted to news of the charges being brought against the Championship outfit.

He said on Instagram: “In response to the EFL statement issued today we will defend any alleged breaches of the regulations vigorously.

“No further comment will be made – @officialmaxilopez.”

Being charged with several counts of misconduct by the English Football League, the situation has now been transferred across to an independent disciplinary commission, where the matter will continue to be assessed.

According to a report from the Guardian, if the Blues are found guilty, they are likely to face a similar punishment to what Rochdale were handed last year.

The League Two outfit were handed a six-point deduction, although it was suspended for two years.

Birmingham’s ownership model is also continuing to be assessed by the EFL in a longer-term investigation, with allegations coming about to do with misleading the EFL on the individuals who are controlling more than 10% of the club.

A new plan for governing English football, the white paper, is something else that could impact the long-term future, from an ownership perspective, at the Midlands club.

It is ultimately a review of how teams across the country are run and it aims to introduce an independent regulator to allow better and more scrutinised ownership tests, to prevent collapses of clubs like Bury and Macclesfield Town.

The white paper will ultimately look to put fans of EFL clubs first and is expected to mean that fans will be able to overturn proposed changes to a club’s heritage.

In regards to potential new owners, there is little action at the moment as it remains to be seen how their takeover situation plays out over the next few months and whether or not these latest updates have an impact on whether or not potential new buyers go ahead.