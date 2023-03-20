Birmingham City head into the final international break of this Championship campaign in 17th place, with 45 points and on the back of two wins from their last three matches.

The Blues bridge a nine-point advantage over Huddersfield Town in 22nd and will be hoping this form can continue when second-tier football returns at the start of next month.

Blues fans have long been unimpressed with the current ownership at the Midlands club, with Birmingham's chairman, Wenqing Zhao, responding to disgruntled supporters following the launch of the ‘Sell the club’ campaign which was started by the Blues Trust.

The ultimate objective that the campaign targets is forcing current owners, Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd, to sell the club.

Of course, a consortium led by Paul Richardson and former Barcelona player Maxi Lopez had been in talks for months in regards to taking over at St Andrew's, however, they were forced to withdraw their bid in December.

Following the collapse of this takeover bid, both Richardson and Lopez have reportedly been charged after allegations surfaced that the pair, and former Charlton Athletic chairman Matt Southall, that they tried to take full control of the club without prior EFL approval.

Responding to the allegations via his Instagram, businessman Richardson wrote: “In response to the EFL statement issued today we will defend any alleged breaches of the regulations vigorously."

After his failure to take control of the Championship club with Lopez, Richardson re-emerged as an interested party alongside another businessman in Jeremy Dale, who has been targeting Vech Pong's 21.64 per cent share of the Blues.

In late February, an update from Birmingham Live revealed that Dale had been showing members of his consortium around the club's training ground, although there has been no indication that a deal is close to being struck.

In a Q&A produced on Saturday, Birmingham Live reporter Alex Dicken suggested there is a better feeling about Dale's attempt to take over at Birmingham than with previous attempts.

He said: "I think people at the club are more hopeful on this one than they were with previous takeover attempts. I think a lot of people have been impressed with the way Jeremy Dale has gone about it in that it’s been a bit more quiet than previous attempts. There hasn’t been much noise.

“Obviously he is working with investors and is a Blues fan, which bodes well given that he will have the club’s best interests at heart, but everyone is waiting for that cloud to lift. We’re hoping there will be further developments on that in the next month or two that can hopefully rid Blues of the owners they have had for the last seven years now.”