Birmingham City’s takeover situation: What do we know so far? What is the latest?

Birmingham City are still in limbo as they have been for some time as far as a potential takeover is concerned.

There are a number of sets of supporters in the EFL at the moment that will have concerns and queries about who is going to be making the decisions at the top of their club next season.

The Blues are one of them despite showing a lot of promise on the pitch in patches under John Eustace.

Birmingham is a very attractive club with a passionate supporter base, a great catchment area to recruit players and an academy that has produced some immensely talented players in recent seasons.

The potential is there for all to see, Blues are merely waiting for someone to come along and harness that to have them competing towards the top end of the second tier.

What do we know so far?

This is not the most straightforward takeover process in the EFL with Jeremy Dale currently dealing with a number of stakeholders in the club in aiming to take control in the not too distant future.

The Blues are in a good position to retain their Championship status for another season but at the same time a prospective buyer may want to wait for confirmation of that before putting the rest of their cards on the table.

Dropping to League One provides significant financial challenges, for example the decrease in television money, and of course would make the club two promotions away from the promiseland of the Premier League rather than just the one.

What is the latest?

Dale has been present if not vocal in his attempts to buy the club so far, showing his face at matches and taking potential future board members around the club’s training ground.

However, after years of deliberation a Blues change of ownership still does not feel close to completion with BirminghamLive revealing last week that Vong Pech’s 21.64% stake is the initial shareholding that is up for grabs.

Dale taking on that percentage would be a step in the right direction, but could also lead to something of a power struggle until he could become the undisputed majority shareholder.

It would appear that Dale is from a more established business background than the previous consortium involved in a potential takeover earlier on in the season, and it will be a boost to supporters that negotiations are ongoing for now, providing a source of optimism that next season could be more exciting with this one, which is set to be their seventh in a row where the club finish 17th or below but are not relegated.