After a brief loan spell at St Andrews in 2020/21, Tahith Chong made the brave move to swap Manchester United and Old Trafford for Birmingham City and St Andrews permanently last summer.

It was certainly a move that has paid off, though.

Whilst game time would likely have continued to be extremely difficult to come by with the Red Devils, at Birmingham City, Chong thrived playing regular minutes.

Indeed, in 2023/24, Chong featured 41 times for the Blues in all competitions, scoring four goals and registering five assists in those matches.

Across the season, Chong also featured in a number of positions, too, including central midfield, left and right wing, and centre forward.

Luton Town transfer interest in Tahith Chong

Naturally, though, impressive performances for the Blues caught the eye of teams elsewhere, and reports earlier this month suggested a move back to the Premier League could be on the cards for Chong.

Indeed, as per the Daily Mail earlier this month, Luton Town are in talks with Birmingham City over a deal for the former Manchester United man.

Rob Edwards is naturally keen to improve his squad at Kenilworth Road ahead of their Premier League season and seemingly sees Chong as a player that can come in and do that.

Interestingly, Luton have already turned to the EFL twice this summer, signing Chiedozie Ogbene on a free transfer following his release from Rotherham before snapping up Barnsley's Mads Andersen.

Could Chong be their third signing from the EFL?

How much do Birmingham City want for Tahith Chong?

If he is to be Luton Town's third signing of the summer, they will have to fork out some decent cash for his signature.

That is if the latest reports from the Daily Mail on the matter are correct.

The Daily Mail report that Birmingham City are willing to sell Chong this summer for a fee in the region of £5 million.

That is more than three times the £1.5 million that Birmingham City paid Manchester United to sign Chong permanently last summer.

The Daily Mail state that despite new ownership at St Andrews being imminent, the Blues and boss John Eustace will continue to operate under a tight budget in 2023/24.

What has John Eustace said about Tahith Chong's future at Birmingham City?

The above comes despite Birmingham City boss John Eustace admitting that he would be disappointed to lose Chong this summer.

Indeed, the Blues' gaffer recently told BirminghamLive on the matter: "I’d be disappointed to lose him,”

“We saw Tahith’s development throughout the season. We spoke about all the players coming in and how it is my job to develop them and move them on.

“In the year that he’s been with us you can see that his performances were getting better and better. He matured as a player. To lose him wouldn’t be ideal, but it’s part of what we do.

“We want to make players better and if we are not successful moving up the league, we want the players to have the opportunity to get into the Premier League. If that happens then great, but hopefully we can keep him.”

As the Premier League and EFL seasons draw nearer, this is certainly one to keep an eye on.