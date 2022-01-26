Birmingham City’s stance over potential deal for six-cap international becomes clearer

Birmingham City will not be pursuing a deal for St Mirren midfielder Jamie McGrath during the remainder of the January transfer window, according to a report from the Birmingham Mail.

The Blues were initially linked with a swoop for McGrath earlier this month.

A report from The Scotsman suggested that Birmingham were looking into the possibility of making a move for the 25-year-old.

Wigan Athletic were also touted as potential suitors for McGrath who has featured on six occasions for the Republic of Ireland at international level.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin recently admitted that the club need to resolve McGrath’s future amid speculation linking him with a switch to England.

During the 22 games that McGrath has featured in for the Buddies this season, the attacking midfielder has scored three goals whilst he has also chipped in with one assist.

McGrath lined up for St Mirren in their 1-0 victory over Aberdeen last night and could be in line to make another appearance for the club when they face Dundee this weekend.

With his current contract set to expire in May, it will be intriguing to see whether McGrath decides to extend his stay in Scotland.

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

The Verdict

Although McGrath has managed to average an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.07 in the Scottish Premiership this season, there was no guarantee that he would have been able to replicate these performances in the Championship as he has never played at this level before.

Taking this into consideration, it is hardly a shock that Birmingham are not pursuing a deal for him as signing the attacking midfielder would have been a risky move.

With the transfer window set to close next week, it will be intriguing to see whether the Blues are able to bolster their squad in the coming days.

By securing the services of some players who know exactly what it takes to succeed at this level, Birmingham may be able to climb the Championship standings during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.