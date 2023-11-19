Highlights Wayne Rooney is already looking ahead to the January transfer window at Birmingham City after a tough start.

Birmingham City's owners have lofty ambitions and will likely back Rooney in the winter transfer window.

The club is right not to pursue Elliot Lee as a potential signing since they have Tyler Roberts, who shares similar qualities and should be given a chance once he returns from injury.

After a tough start to life at Birmingham City, you can be sure that Wayne Rooney is already looking ahead to the January transfer window.

After the high-profile takeover in the summer, there are big expectations at St. Andrew’s, and the owners do have lofty ambitions.

That will include backing Rooney where possible, and it will be interesting to see who Blues do bring in during the winter window.

Unsurprisingly, rumours have started about who could arrive in the Midlands, but one man who doesn’t look likely to join, despite previous claims, is Wrexham’s Elliot Lee.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has been superb for the Red Dragons since deciding to drop the leagues to join them, and he scored 12 goals as they won the National League last season.

Now in League Two, Lee has already found the net ten times, so it’s safe to say he is a player who could, and should, be playing at a higher level.

Many observers would agree that he would be able to handle the step-up to the Championship, and he has played in the second tier before.

However, a move to Birmingham wouldn’t make sense, and Blues are right not to pursue his signature.

That’s because they have Tyler Roberts on their books, and the former Leeds United man should be given a chance to stake his claim as the attacking midfielder once he returns from injury.

Of course, his fitness problems are a concern, but he boasts the qualities that Rooney will want - and he is similar to Lee.

At his best, Roberts can be a great link-up in the final third, which is why he was appreciated by Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, with the Uruguay boss regularly using the player as they won promotion to the Premier League.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

He works hard, he is intelligent with his movement, and he does chip in with goals, even if he does need to add more end product to his game.

But, at 24, Roberts still has time to improve, and he is approaching his peak years, which is the sort of profile of player that Blues should be looking to build around, as opposed to Lee, who is 29 next month.

It’s clear that Rooney has been brought in with the long-term in mind, and that will include building a squad that is capable of growing and developing together.

There will be a call to make short-term additions, and you could understand the need for a quick fix if Birmingham were genuine play-off contenders, or battling relegation.

It would appear Blues are set for a campaign of mediocrity, and Rooney is going to be analysing the squad ahead of next season, when he will be expected to push for the top six.

Therefore, January isn’t the time to panic or make rash decisions which Lee would fall into.

Instead, they need to be patient with Roberts, and give him the chance to show what he can do over a period of a few months when he is available for selection.

On the face of it, he would appear to be a good fit for Rooney’s style due to his energy and movement, but it’s now down to Roberts to prove that.

If he fails to do so, the summer will be the time to target a replacement for Roberts.