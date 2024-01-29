Highlights Birmingham City are happy to wait until the summer to sign Alex Pritchard,

This is a blow for the 30-year-old who wants to leave Sunderland now.

Pritchard's contract expires in the summer.

Birmingham City are happy to wait until the summer to secure the signature of Sunderland midfielder Alex Pritchard, according to Alan Nixon.

The Midlands outfit have endured a very quiet window, with Andre Dozzell their only addition thus far following his loan switch from Queens Park Rangers.

In fairness to Blues, they endured a very busy summer transfer window with plenty of new faces coming in.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

They were able to invest in their squad due to the revenue they generated from transfers in the summer, not just from the sales of Jobe Bellingham and Tahith Chong, but also from Jude Bellingham's move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

When the latter made the switch to Germany, Blues included a sell-on clause, and that has proved to be an excellent decision.

This money may even help to get deals over the line for others during the January transfer window, but they only have a few days left to make any additions they wish to.

Birmingham City's stance on Alex Pritchard

With manager Tony Mowbray working with Pritchard before when the former was at the Stadium of Light, it's no surprise that Blues have taken an interest in the 30-year-old.

His contract expires at the end of the campaign and this window may give the Midlands side the opportunity to strike a fairly cheap deal for him.

Related Preston North End and Birmingham City in hunt for League One goalkeeper The Lilywhites are keeping tabs on Wigan Athletic starlet Sam Tickle in the event that Freddie Woodman departs Deepdale

Pritchard's price could have been lowered further after he handed in a transfer request and made himself unavailable for selection, which has put the Black Cats in a tricky position heading into the final few days of the window.

But Birmingham are happy to wait until the summer when he will be available for free, which is a bit of a blow for the 30-year-old who is keen to depart the club now.

The Black Cats also want to see him leave before the window closes at the end of the month - but a switch to St Andrew's doesn't look imminent at this point.

What Birmingham City should do regarding Alex Pritchard saga

If Mowbray really wants Pritchard, Birmingham should be looking to make a low offer for the 30-year-old.

With the player clearly unhappy, Michael Beale's side may be happy to sanction an exit for a nominal fee and if that's all it will take to lure him to St Andrew's, Blues should be willing to pay that amount.

Although they could secure him for free in the summer, he may have plenty of contract offers on the table at that point.

The Black Cats may not be able to get him tied down to a new deal, but another team could.

And that's why Blues need to sign him this window if they can, although they shouldn't be persuaded to spend too much on the 30-year-old.