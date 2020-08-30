Birmingham City’s stance on Charlton man becomes clear

Birmingham City’s interest in Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips has cooled, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

The Blues announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Andres Prieto from Espanyol earlier this week but you feel Aitor Karanka will be keen to add more reinforcements between the sticks.

First-choice shot-stopper Lee Camp left at the expiration of his contract at the end of last season and Connal Trueman has been sent out on loan to AFC Wimbledon.

Previous reports have linked Birmingham with a move for Phillips but Nixon has provided a fresh update, suggesting that the Blues interest has cooled in the 25-year-old – who is thought to be a Middlesbrough target.

It is understood that the Midlands club are currently exploring other options.

Phillips was one of the bright sparks in an ultimately disappointing 2019/20 season for Charlton.

The Addicks were relegated from the Championship last term but the 25-year-old produced a string of impressive performances and was named their player of the season.

Charlton director of football Steve Gallen has indicated the club are not looking to sell Phillips but it is understood they have set an asking price of around £1 million for the keeper.

The Verdict

Even after the arrival of Prieto, the Blues still need to sign another keeper in the summer window.

You feel Phillips would be a fantastic addition, particularly if they can snap him up for a fee in the region of £1 million.

The 25-year-old was excellent for Charlton last term and proved that he has the quality to thrive at Championship level.