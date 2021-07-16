Birmingham City’s rumoured interest in Premier League midfielder could turn out to be a smart bit of business this summer: Opinion

Birmingham City have been wasting no time in adding to their squad this summer, as they look to challenge higher up the Championship table.

The Blues had a season to forget last term, as they found themselves battling against relegation for the majority of the campaign, although Lee Bowyer steered them away from the bottom-three.

They avoided relegation, and finished 18th in the second tier standings in the 2020/21 season, and will be looking to build on some strong performances in the second-half of that campaign.

Bowyer has added to his squad ahead of the pre-season, and the club’s supporters will be hoping that the summer signings can adjust to their new surroundings relatively quickly.

The likes of Tahith Chong, Chuks Aneke and Ryan Woods are just some of the players to arrive this summer, and it doesn’t seem as though they’re done with new additions just yet.

According to The Athletic, Birmingham are rumoured to be interested in a deal to sign Burnley midfielder Josh Benson on a permanent deal before the transfer window reaches a conclusion later this year.

Benson has been with Burnley since 2018, and has made 12 appearances for the club’s first-team, and would have been hoping to force his way into Sean Dyche’s plans on a consistent basis next season.

But it doesn’t seem as though that’s going to be the case for the 21-year-old, with it being reported that a number of Championship teams are keen on reaching an agreement to land his signature in the near future.

The Athletic claims that Luton Town, Millwall and Birmingham City are all believed to be keen on signing the midfielder, who has previously been linked with a move to Barnsley.

Journalist Alan Nixon had previously revealed that the Tykes had made an opening bid of £650,000, although it remains to be seen as to what Burnley’s valuation of Benson is at this moment in time.

Birmingham will know that they face a real battle to land his signature with other clubs rumoured to be keen on reaching an agreement with the Premier League midfielder, but it’ll be pleasing for the club’s supporters to see their side showing much-needed ambition ahead of the new Championship season.

Benson will feel as though he has a point to prove in senior football, and a move to Birmingham City could be the ideal opportunity for him to do just that, with a team that are showing real ambition of challenging higher up the second tier standings next season.

It remains to be seen as to whether Birmingham would be able to offer him a regular starting spot at first, as some might argue that the likes of Ryan Woods and Ivan Sunjic’s experience at this level would see them ahead of Benson, who is still in the early stages of his senior career.

But at the age of 21, Benson could turn out to be a smart signing both in the short-term, and the long-term, and if they can keep the initial fee below the seven-figure mark, then it’s likely to be a shrewd bit of business by Birmingham City this summer.

The Blues will be looking to get off to a winning start in the Championship this term, when they take on Sheffield United, in what is likely to be a tricky test at Bramall Lane on the opening weekend of fixtures in the second tier.