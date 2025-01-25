It's an exciting time to be a Birmingham City supporter, and they currently top the League One table despite having played fewer games than the teams around them.

They look set to complete an immediate return to the Championship after being relegated last season, and with owners Knighthead Capital at the helm, they won't be content with just reaching the second tier.

After years of poor ownership and being a club in decline both on and off the pitch, Knighthead's arrival has been a breath of fresh air, and despite some mistakes in their tenure so far, they've proved a huge improvement on what's gone before.

They have shown that they're not afraid to spend money, so we've taken a look at who Birmingham City's record signing is, and whether they'll break that transfer fee this month.

Jay Stansfield is Birmingham City's club record signing

Birmingham City made waves on deadline day of the summer transfer window when they announced the signing of Jay Stansfield for an eight-figure fee, a simply absurd amount of money for a club in League One.

Stansfield had impressed in the Championship for the Blues the previous season, so it was a shock to see him drop to League One, but money talks, and Birmingham have loads of it.

It's not clear what the actual fee is, with fees from £10million to £20million all being reported by various outlets, but the eight-figure fee is definitely a record for Blues.

Sky Sports reported that Birmingham forked out a fee of £15million, and his goals this season mean it's been money well-spent, and it feels like it won't be too long until Stansfield is topping the League One top scoring charts with Louie Barry having departed Stockport County.

Given the money paid for Stansfield, anything other than him firing Blues to promotion would be a failure, and Knighthead will be hoping that his performances over the next couple of seasons will vindicate the huge transfer fee.

It's unlikely that Birmingham City will break their record transfer fee this month

It's hard to see Birmingham City breaking their record transfer fee this month, and they've had a quieter January, no surprise given the money they spent and the players they brought in during the summer.

If Birmingham were struggling and outside the promotion places, Knighthead may be tempted to splash out on big money signings, but as it stands it seems unlikely, with Grant Hanley being brought in on a free transfer their only piece of business this month.

Birmingham City's first-team January business Player In/Out Deal structure Club Brandon Khela Out Loan Bradford City Dion Sanderson Out Loan Blackburn Rovers Grant Hanley In Permanent Norwich City Josh Williams Out Permanent Carlisle United

It's a case of adding one or two players to compliment Birmingham's existing players this month, rather than overhauling a squad ready for a new division and new manager like they had to do in the summer.

Nobody expected Birmingham to fork out an eight-figure fee to sign Stansfield on deadline day in the summer, so never say never, but the chances of them breaking their record transfer fee this month look slim.