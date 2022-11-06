Birmingham City’s player contract situations: Who could leave next summer for free?

John Eustace has galvanised Birmingham City so far this season after it was looking like it could be a long year of fighting relegation.

But, the Blues have enjoyed the Championship season so far under with a side looking up the table rather than down it. They’ve lost just one game in their last six and sit in 13th, a major transition under the new manager.

Still though, it’s a long season for the football club and most supporters will be acutely aware of their clubs ability to drop off significantly in the second half of a season.

If the season does continue to be a positive one and a takeover is sorted soon, the club could well be planning for the Premier League next summer rather than fire fighting.

With that in mind, we take at some of the players whose deals with the club are coming to an end as things stand.

Troy Deeney

Deeney arrived in 2021, signing a two-year deal surprising many when he left Watford to return to the club he supported growing up.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan but the forward has impressed this season under Eustace.

the experienced frontman has only scored two goals this season but his influence in the style of play has been essential in bringing the best out of the likes of Scott Hogan and Tahith Chong.

He’s the perfect foil for his teammates but at 34, he could look to pastures new once his contract expires.

Maxime Colin

Colin has been an influential and consistent performer for Birmingham since his arrival from Brentford in 2017.

The versatile is one of the higher earners at the club and 30, it may make sense for him to part ways with the West Midlands side once his contract expires having remained coy on his future at the club over the summer.

John Ruddy

It makes sense to give Ruddy a new deal as soon as possible given his form for the Blues this season.

He has been hugely responsible for helping Birmingham win points and has kept seven clean sheets so far this season.

Better yet, he’s saved two of the three penalties he’s faced this season, further proving his ability as a first choice having slipped down the pecking order at Wolves.

Harlee Dean

Dean has recovered his career at Birmingham after it looked like he was on his way out the door at St Andrews.

A loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday was an indicator into that but he has since regained his place in the first team under John Eustace following Marc Roberts’ injury in October.

Considering he is one of the higher earners at the club, and the up and down relationship he’s had with supporters and officials, it would make sense for him to find a fresh start elsewhere.

Jonathan Leko

The winger has showed promised but not on a consistent basis for the Blues. This has resulted in the former West Brom winger falling down the pecking at St Andrews and has played just four times this season, all from the bench.

It would make sense for Leko to find first team football elsewhere and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him head out on loan in January.

Jordan Graham

The versatile winger has deputised at wing-back and on the wing for the Blues but has struggled with injury in recent times.

With his contract coming to an end in the summer, Graham will know that he will need to do a lot to convince Eustace that he has a future at St Andrews otherwise it’s likely he will leave.

George Friend

The experienced defender has been a reliable performer for the Blues when called upon.

However, at 35 it’s likely the former Middlesbrough man will move on in the summer once his contract expires having only made two substitute appearances so far this season.

20 quiz questions about some of Birmingham City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 WHO DID BLUES BEAT IN THE 2011 LEAGUE CUP FINAL? SPURS ARSENAL