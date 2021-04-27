Birmingham City’s Odin Bailey: Has he got a future at the Blues after his Forest Green Rovers stint?

It’s set to be an interesting summer at Birmingham City as Lee Bowyer looks to make his mark on the squad.

The new boss has enjoyed a brilliant start to life in charge of Blues, with the team picking up 17 points from eight games. As a result, they have secured their safety with two games to go, meaning Bowyer can use the upcoming fixtures to assess his squad.

Decisions will also need to be made in the summer, and one man who will hope to force his way into Bowyer’s plans is Odin Bailey.

The winger is currently out on loan with Forest Green, featuring in 32 games as they look to win promotion to League One. With the side currently in the play-off places, that’s a real possibility, and Bailey will hope to make an impact in the run-in.

However, the 21-year-old will have a big battle to convince Bowyer that he has a future at St. Andrew’s.

A return of three goals and four assists is respectable, but it’s not exactly incredible figures in the fourth tier. So, the step up to the Championship would be a big one and Blues need players who can deliver instantly.

That’s not to say that Bailey should be sold, because it’s important to remember that he is only 21, so he is still developing as a player.

With the likes of Ivan Sanchez, Alen Halilovic, Jonathan Leko and Jeremie Bela as attacking options in the final third, Bowyer isn’t exactly short on options. Plus, Jordan Graham is someone on their radar.

Therefore, the next step for Bailey would seemingly be for him to go out on loan again, preferably at a higher level, with Forest Green an option if they do go up.

Bailey still has just over a year left on his deal, with Blues having the option to extend that by a year. So, even though he may not be part of Bowyer’s plans next season, the winger could still break through in the years to come.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.