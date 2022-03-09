Birmingham City’s Nico Gordon offers reaction to personal moment v Bristol City

Birmingham City youngster Nico Gordon has been reflecting on his goalscoring return to the side at the weekend against Bristol City.

Gordon had only featured once this season prior to Saturday, with 73 minutes under his belt against Colchester back in August.

However, Lee Bowyer put the 19-year-old into his starting line-up on Saturday against Bristol City, with Gordon repaying that faith with a 13th minute goal as he headed in Jordan Graham’s corner to double Birmingham’s lead.

After a few days to reflect, Gordon has taken to Twitter to look back on Saturday and what was a real milestone for him on his return to the Birmingham side.

What a game! Such a great feeling to not only play, but score on my first league start this season! Great team performance & 3 well deserved points. KRO💙 pic.twitter.com/pkb4bM3KrO — Nico Gordon (@nicogordon50) March 9, 2022

Tahith Chong had put Birmingham into a second minute lead at Ashton Gate, before Gordon’s header.

Alex Scott responded for Bristol City on 48 minutes, but Birmingham held on to return to winning ways in the Championship.

Quiz: What town or city were these 20 Birmingham City players born in?

1 of 20 Neil Etheridge Dagenham Enfield Romford Watford

Birmingham sit 18th in the table, having taken 40 points from 36 fixtures so far this season.

Despite their lowly position, Blues are still 16 points clear of the relegation zone and in little danger of slipping into trouble this season.

This coming week, Bowyer’s side return to St Andrew’s for two fixtures as they take on Hull City and Middlesbrough in back-to-back games.

The Verdict

Gordon’s return to the side couldn’t have gone much better really.

He scored what proved to be the winning goal and helped Birmingham to a crucial three points on their travels.

The task at the teenager’s door now is to force his way into Bowyer’s plans for the rest of the season and put the manager into a position where he cannot drop the defender.

With Birmingham having little to play for, you’d think, between now and the end of the season, he should get the opportunity to do that.

Thoughts? Let us know!