Highlights Famous fans of Birmingham City include actor David Harewood and musician Mike Skinner.

Comedian Jasper Carrott has a hospitality lounge named after him at St. Andrew's.

Former boxer Robert McCracken, coach of Anthony Joshua, is also a big Birmingham fan.

As a big city club, Birmingham City are always likely to have some well-known fans following them.

They have to share the city with their bitter rivals Aston Villa, but they still have some famous faces that are occasionally on the terraces at St. Andrew's.

Let's take a look at FIVE of Birmingham's most famous fans!

David Harewood

Born in the Small Heath area of Birmingham, Harewood had to be a Birmingham fan as that is Blues territory.

The 58-year-old is a very successful actor, having developed his craft as a youngster at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, but his most notable roles have probably come in the United States in shows such as Homeland and Supergirl.

Harewood has been handed two honours by the British Empire in his career, becoming an MBE first in 2012 and then in 2023 he became an OBE - just showing how well respected his work is.

Mike Skinner

From the outskirts province of West Heath, Skinner has spent much of his adult life in south London, but he has never forgotten his roots in the Midlands.

Skinner is, of course, best known for being the lead artist in The Streets, and whilst the act would begin in the 1990s, the group would rise to prominence in the early to mid 2000s.

Two UK number one albums were produced and also a chart-topping single too, but in that time Skinner has been a Blues fan too, although how often he is seen on the terraces nowadays is a mystery.

Jasper Carrott

Real name Robert Norman Davis, Carrott started to be called Jasper when he was just nine years old, and eight years later the surname was added.

Carrott would soon become a comedian and singer, and in the 1970s he would chart in the top five with one of his singles - his singing career would end in the mid-2000's but his acting and comedic shows would remain.

An Order of the British Empire, having been knighted in 2003, Carrott - who is 78 years of age - used to be a director of the Blues, and he has a hospitality lounge at St. Andrew's named after him, which just shows how highly regarded he is at the club.

Robert McCracken

A former British boxing champion in the 1990s, McCracken did challenge for a world title close to the end of his in-ring career, but it is his coaching that has seen him become a bit more well-known.

McCracken trained the British 2012 Olympic team for the London games, and he was also the trainer of retired world champion Carl Froch - most notably, though he was responsible for bringing up Anthony Joshua in his rise to prominence. The two split in 2021.

When not coaching, McCracken is a big Birmingham fan and, like others on this list, was awarded a knighthood in 2013 for his services to British boxing.

Adam Zindani

The majority of the Stereophonics are Welsh, but that did not include Zindani, who was born in the Midlands.

The 51-year-old plays rhythm guitar and produces backing vocals for the chart-topping band, who had eight number one British albums and one single in the form of Dakota.

Zindani is a known Birmingham supporter though and once appeared on Soccer AM to talk about the Blues.