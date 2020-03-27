Birmingham City’s Kristian Pedersen reveals his thoughts on Championship debate

Birmingham City left back Kristian Pedersen has taken to BluesTV to voice his opinion over what he believes the fate should be of the Championship season, with the campaign having been put on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

At the time of writing, the EFL has pushed back it’s estimated earliest chance of returning to action, with the new date being set as the 30th April after further talks were held between officials earlier this month.

With Birmingham currently sitting comfortably in mid-table, any decision to void the current season would have little affect on their own situation, whilst such a decision could however have far more implications for the likes of West Brom and Leeds United who currently occupy the top two places in the league standings.

Speaking to BluesTV this week, Pedersen was quick to put his thoughts across on the debate which is on everybody’s lips right now:

“There is still a little bit of time to recover from all this so maybe in a month’s time or one-and-a-half months we can start to play the games again, you never know.

“But maybe it could take months again before we play again, you never know. I don’t know what the outcome will be but I am hoping to finish the league as it is, playing all the games so it is being done in a fair way.

“Not say ‘you go up, or you can go down’ or your just freeze the league table. I would rather player all the games and go from there.”

From a personal point of view, Pedersen has been in fine form for the Blues this term, notching up an impressive four goals and two assists in 41 games across all competitions for the Midlands club.

The Verdict

You cannot fault Pedersen’s desire to continue the season, with the Dane clearly having a great love for the game, however it is important to take stock of the situation and understand that there are things that matter more than sport.

It remains to be seen if the league will indeed be resumed or voided, with officials monitoring the situation surrounding the virus on a constant basis as it continues to spread across the globe.

Meanwhile, Blues boss Pep Clotet will no doubt be checking in on his players over these next few weeks as he looks to keep them in top physical condition ahead of a return to action, if it does indeed come to fruition, with the club still having nine league games left to play.