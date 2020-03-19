Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham sends three-word message amid current crisis

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham has taken to Twitter to react to the latest news concerning the continuation of the 2019/20 campaign.

As confirmed by the English Football League on the social media platform, the season has been postponed until April 30th as a result of the escalation of the current health crisis in the United Kingdom.

Although the Championship was expected to resume on April 4th, fans will now be forced to wait until a later date to see their sides return to action.

Heavily linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund earlier this week, Bellingham has reportedly rejected an approach from Bayern Munich in order to join Lucien Favre’s side.

According to German news outlet SportBild (as cited by Goal journalist Ronan Murphy), the midfielder is supposedly set to join Der BVB when the summer transfer window opens.

One of Birmingham’s stand-out performers this season, Bellingham has set the second-tier alight at times with his displays.

As well as providing his team-mates with three assists, the midfielder has also netted four goals in 32 league appearances for the Blues.

Unquestionably talented, it will be intriguing to see whether Bellingham opts to leave Birmingham this summer in order to play at a higher level.

Upon seeing the latest update concerning the delay of the current campaign, the 16-year-old took to Twitter to send a message to his followers.

Bellingham posted: “Stay safe everyone.”

Stay safe everyone💙💙💙 — Jude Bellingham (@BellinghamJude) March 19, 2020

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Birmingham quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What was Birmingham's front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2018/19 season? 888Sport Paddy Power Betfair Bet365

The Verdict

When you consider the severity of the health crisis which is currently affecting the UK, it could be argued that the Football League have made the right decision to postpone more fixtures.

Given that Birmingham are not scheduled to play until May 2nd, it will be intriguing to see how they cope when they are eventually make their return to action in the Championship.

Having produced a number of fantastic displays in a variety of different positions for the Blues, Bellingham will be determined to help his side achieve a positive end to the campaign.

Blessed with a wide array of skills, the teenager is seemingly destined for big things and thus it would be somewhat of a shock if Birmingham were able to fend off interest from elsewhere this summer.