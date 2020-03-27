Birmingham City’s Jude Bellingham gives nickname to his off-pitch Fifa exploits

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham has expressed his delight after progressing through to the next round of the club’s in-house FIFA 20 tournament, as the Blues faithful and players seek to stay entertained during these uncertain times.

The tournament, which involves both players and fans of the club, has been set up to keep people’s spirits up amidst the disruption being caused by the Coronavirus outbreak, with football having been put on hold for the time being across the country.

QUIZ: The Tuesday self-isolation Birmingham City quiz – Can you get 20 out of 20? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 20 Which year was the club formed in? 1872 1873 1874 1875

At present the Championship isn’t set to return to action until 30th April at the earliest, with the constantly changing spread of the virus meaning that officials are unable to earmark a solid date for sport to return, therefore in the meantime the EFL’s respective clubs have been utilizing different methods to keep fans engaged.

Commenting after his win in the Birmingham City FIFA tournament, Bellingham posted a simple yet cheeky message on Twitter:

On the field of play Bellingham has been a revelation for the Blues since making the breakthrough to first team level, with the 16-year-old midfielder having already racked up 35 appearances across all competitions this season, with the versatile youngster being used centrally and out wide on the left on occasion by Pep Clotet.

Naturally, the youngster’s form has not gone unnoticed by clubs from afar, with the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund all having been linked with a move for the starlet’s services ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bellingham is currently contracted to the St Andrew’s club until 2021 and increasingly looks set to be leaving the club come the end of the season, with United said to be leading the chase at present.