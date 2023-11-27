Highlights Birmingham City's recent changes, including new ownership and the appointment of Wayne Rooney as head coach, have sparked mixed reactions among the fanbase.

Rooney's style of play is more progressive and focused on playing through the midfield, which suits young midfielder Jordan James.

James, who grew up watching Rooney play, is grateful for the opportunity to learn from the Premier League legend and hopes to have a successful career of his own.

There has been a lot of change recently at Birmingham City both on and off the pitch, with new owners at the beginning of the season swiftly followed by the appointment of Wayne Rooney in mid-October.

Whilst both the former Manchester United and England hero and the former Blues boss John Eustace are two of the more recent novices in terms of management to ply their trade in the Championship, it's fair to say that their respective styles of play differ.

Sections of the St Andrew's fanbase weren't necessarily on board with the changing of the guard, given the connection that Eustace had established with the supporters during what was an uncertain period prior to Tom Wagner's arrival in July. Matters weren't made much easier when Rooney then failed to win any of his first five games in charge of the Blues, albeit he was handed a tough run of opening fixtures including Southampton, Sunderland and Hull City to begin implementing a progressive style of play with a side unfamiliar to it.

Blues record much-needed first win in seven

After a slide down the Championship table following the accumulation of just one point from a possible 18, it was imperative for Rooney and his men to end their baron run with a victory over the division's bottom side Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday afternoon.

Despite falling behind through George Byers' effort from a Josh Windass free-kick which struck the post, Blues responded well through Juninho Bacuna's stunning effort.

In a second half which Birmingham had the better of, it was the young Wales international Jordan James who stepped up to the plate to secure a much-needed three points as he rounded Cameron Dawson who saved his initial effort, to complete the comeback nine minutes from time.

"Really suits me..." - James makes frank play-style admission

The 19-year-old has been brought back into the fold under the new management, with three starts under Rooney compared to just one out of eleven games under John Eustace.

James admits that the difference in tactics is there for all to see, and it's a play-style which already suits his attributes as a progressive midfielder as Blues look to play their way through the thirds.

“Individually, it suits me a lot better,” he told Birmingham Live.

“We were more direct under the old gaffer but we want to play. We want to get it into the midfielders, get it into the two tens, and hurt teams, and that’s where I feel the most comfortable, getting on the ball on the half-turn and playing those passes through and it really suits me.

“For me, it has been quite easy because since growing up, all you ever do is learn to play football on the deck and play the way the Man Citys play. For me, it has been quite an easy transition but you’ve got players who have found it hard because they’ve played a certain way for a long time.” James continued.

"I can only dream..." - James on learning from Premier League icon

James is from a generation which grew up watching the current Blues boss at the peak of his powers, as he would eventually surpass Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United's record goalscorer with a tally of 253 goals for the Red Devils.

The midfielder also spoke about how it feels to learn from one of the best players this country is ever likely to produce.

“He has helped me a lot already in a month. It’s brilliant under a manager who has played a lot of games at the top level. That’s where I want to get to so to be able to learn from him, all I can do is listen.

“When I was younger, I watched all of his games, and watched him play, and what a player he was. I can only dream of having a career like his but I’m on a journey of my own and hopefully I can get there.” James added.

What next for Birmingham City?

Rooney, James and the rest of the Blues squad will hope that this maiden victory under his management will see the club turn a corner as we head towards Christmas.

The victory has seen them climb four places in the table, such is its congested nature at present.

Championship Table (As it stands November 27th) Team P GD Pts 9 Sunderland 17 8 26 10 Blackburn Rovers 17 1 25 11 Bristol City 17 1 25 12 Middlesbrough 17 -1 24 13 Norwich City 17 -2 23 14 Birmingham City 17 -2 22 15 Watford 17 3 21 16 Stoke City 17 -5 21

Next up for Birmingham is an away contest at Ewood Park against Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday night, with kick-off at 7:45PM.