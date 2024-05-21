Highlights Birmingham City offering new deal to goalkeeper John Ruddy despite relegation to League One.

Birmingham City have offered a new deal to goalkeeper John Ruddy for next season.

According to Alan Nixon, the Blues are keen to keep hold of the 37-year-old despite their relegation to League One.

The shot-stopper’s deal is set to expire next month, raising questions over his future at St. Andrew’s.

Ruddy signed for the Midlands outfit in 2022 following his departure from Wolves, arriving as a free agent.

He has featured 87 times for Birmingham across two Championship campaigns, becoming a crucial part of their first team squad (all stats from Fbref).

John Ruddy - Birmingham City league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2022-23 43 53 (13) 2023-24 44 62 (11)

John Ruddy’s Birmingham contract latest

Birmingham are keen to keep Ruddy at the club beyond this two-year spell, as they plan to build a team capable of League One promotion next season.

However, the contract offer from the Blues is reportedly on reduced terms compared to his wage packet in the Championship.

The club are hoping to convince him to stay and take a pay cut amid interest from Blackburn Rovers.

Former Birmingham boss John Eustace is looking to bring the goalkeeper to Ewood Park.

But it is believed that Ruddy may decide to stay at St. Andrew’s despite the reduced pay and competing at a lower level.

This is because there will be greater guaranteed playing time with Birmingham compared to Blackburn, where he will have to compete to become their first-choice between the sticks.

No decision has yet been made by Ruddy over his future, with his destiny in his own hands due to his expiring contract.

This gives the goalkeeper the freedom to decide the next step in his career, as he will become a free agent in July if no deal is signed to extend his stay at Birmingham before then.

It was confirmed on Tuesday morning that Tony Mowbray will not be staying on as manager into League One, so this could also impact Ruddy’s decision over his future.

Birmingham’s League One relegation

Birmingham endured a difficult Championship campaign as they suffered relegation to League One.

The Blues finished 22nd in the table with a points tally of 50, ending up one point adrift of safety.

It was a season in which five different coaches took charge of the first team squad at St. Andrew’s, with Eustace initially starting the year in the dugout.

Eustace was sacked in October and has since taken over at Blackburn, and is now hoping to reunite with Ruddy at Ewood Park for the next term.

Keeping Ruddy would be a good start to the summer for Birmingham

Ruddy has performed well for Birmingham despite their disappointing campaign overall.

Someone with his experience in the squad is also quite important, as he has played at the highest level of the English game.

Signing him to another year also allows the club to allocate its resources elsewhere, as it would mean not needing to sign a new goalkeeper.

This could prove important for their squad-building plans this summer, as Birmingham will be keen to add signings that can help them fight for automatic promotion straight back to the second tier at the first attempt.