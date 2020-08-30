Birmingham City’s interest in Cardiff City man outlined following recent arrival

Birmingham City reportedly remain keen on signing Cardiff City goalkeeper Neil Etheridge after their interest in Charlton Athletic’s Dillon Phillips has cooled.

The Blues signed Andres Prieto from Espanyol earlier this week but you feel Aitor Karanka will likely want to further strengthen that area following some summer departures.

Last season’s first choice Lee Camp has left the club after the expiration of his contract, while Connal Trueman has been sent on loan to League One side AFC Wimbledon.

According to reputable journalist Alan Nixon, Birmingham remain keen on signing Etheridge despite the recent arrival of Prieto as they look to gear up for the 2020/21 season.

It is understood that their interest in Phillips has cooled.

Etheridge has fallen out of favour at Cardiff, with Alex Smithies emerging as first choice under Neil Harris.

The 30-year-old was part of the side that helped the Bluebirds secure promotion to the Premier League a few years ago but made just 16 Championship appearances last term and seems to have fallen down the pecking order.

With just one year left on his current deal at the Championship club, you feel they would be open to letting him leave this summer.

The Verdict

This looks a smart signing to me.

Etheridge is a proven player at Championship level and would bolster Karanka’s options between the sticks, which still look quite light despite Prieto’s arrival.

He’s fallen out of favour at the Bluebirds, so you feel this is a move that would suit the 30-year-old and may not be too expensive for the Blues.