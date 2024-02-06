Highlights Birmingham City's lack of investment in a new striker during the transfer window could hinder their chances of avoiding relegation.

Despite their struggles, manager Tony Mowbray had to work within budget constraints and was unable to offload any of his current strikers before their contracts expire.

The team's backup options behind Jay Stansfield, Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz, have made little impact and lack the ability to provide consistent goalscoring support.

The spotlight has been on Birmingham City since their summer takeover by American hedge fund manager Tom Wagner, but it has only increased even further with several actions that have occurred during the 2023-24 season.

On the eve of the current campaign, NFL legend Tom Brady joined forces with the Blues as a minority investor and the Advisory Board chairman, and two months later saw England international icon Wayne Rooney replace John Eustace in the St. Andrew's dugout as head coach - a move that proved to be not only controversial but a wrong one.

Form spiralled out of control during Rooney's short tenure as Birmingham boss, which led to his dismissal following a New Year's Day defeat at Leeds United, and Tony Mowbray was handed the opportunity to turnn their fortunes around, just a short time after his departure from Sunderland.

If anyone was expecting whole-sale changes to the City squad in January though, they were bound to be somewhat disappointed by the transfer market activity.

Some exciting new recruits by Birmingham but one area failed to be addressed

The January transfer window on the whole was quieter than usual for Premier League and EFL clubs, with most clubs seemingly working under some kind of strict budgets due to financial situations.

Birmingham were no different despite their summer takeover from a wealthy man in the form of Wagner - they lost £24.8 million in the financial year ending June 2022, and whilst accounts for the year ending June 2023 are yet to be published, we know that clubs operate on a rolling three-year basis with losses not allowed to exceed £39 million in that time.

Quite clearly close to the threshold, Birmingham could not go and splash the cash last month, and all three of their signings were midfielders.

Sunderland playmaker Alex Pritchard was added for £100,000, South Korea international midfielder Paik Seung-ho was a free transfer arrival from Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, whilst QPR's Andre Dozzell was added on a loan deal for the rest of the season.

There will be absolutely no depth issues for Mowbray in his engine room for the remainder of the campaign, even with Krystian Bielik seemingly relocating to a centre-back berth, and that area was boosted by Jordan James not being sold to an attractive pursuer in the form of Atalanta.

One area though that perhaps needed freshening up was at the top end of the pitch - not necessarily out wide though, but Mowbray's centre-forward options certainly aren't the strongest.

Jay Stansfield of course has made a great impact since arriving from Fulham on loan, but it is the backup options behind him that don't inspire much confidence.

The understudies to Stansfield are Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz - both of who are over the age of 30 and seemingly have their best days behind them.

Jutkiewicz has been at the Blues for nearly eight whole years now, but with a contract that is coming to an end this summer, you'd imagine that the 34-year-old doesn't have long left to try and make an impact.

Similarly, Hogan - who scored 10 Championship goals last season - has struggled in 2023-24, scoring just the once in 18 outings, although he was linked with a switch to Sheffield Wednesday that nothing came of in the end.

Birmingham's lack of new striker could see end of season struggle

With three league goals between the pair in this year's Championship, you can see why Birmingham supporters were clamouring for some fresh competition for Stansfield this past month.

Birmingham City Striker Statistics - 2023-24 Championship Season Stansfield Jutkiewicz Hogan Appearances 26 20 18 Average Minutes Per Game 76 26 50 Goals 8 2 1 xG (Expected Goals) 5.32 2.20 3.70 Assists 2 1 2 xA (Expected Assists) 1.38 0.17 0.78 Shots Per Game 2.3 0.9 1.1 Big Chances Missed 3 1 4 Touches Per Game 26.5 11.3 12.0 Big Chances Created 6 0 1 Successful Dribbles Per Game 1.2 0.1 0.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 0.1 2.6 0.7 Possession Lost Per Game 10.1 4.8 3.8 Stats Correct As Of February 6, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

As the stats show, Hogan and Jutkiewicz have made very little impact during their time on the pitch, although you can argue that the latter can provide a strong physical and aerial presence when chasing a match - or holding onto a lead for that matter.

But if results cannot improve under Mowbray in general, then many will look towards the lack of another clinical striker to rotate with Stansfield as to why the Blues are stuck in a relegation battle.

Mowbray would have probably loved to land a new centre-forward in the transfer window, but he had to monitor his budget accordingly, and not being able to get at least one of his current strikers off the books before their contracts expire in the summer has really hindered his short-term aspirations.

Make no mistake about it, Birmingham are in a relegation scrap currently with the gap to the drop zone just four points, and with just one win in their last eight league matches, the Blues are going to really need to turn it around - and given time Mowbray could do just that.

But whilst his midfield is now stacked with creative talents, Birmingham have an obvious weakness, and if the unthinkable happens and relegation becomes a reality, then there will be frustration and anger that their front-line wasn't bolstered.