Birmingham City's start under Wayne Rooney has not been ideal.

The club's new owners have invested in the squad, addressing their reliance on the loan market.

Rooney may bring in new players who are familiar with his style of play and can fit into his system.

Birmingham City haven't made the best start to life under Wayne Rooney.

Before John Eustace's sacking, the morale was high at St Andrew's with the club thriving on the pitch and things improving off it, with new owners coming in and investing in the squad.

This investment was much-needed, with Blues' reliance on the loan market in recent years not exactly helping their cause. Some of their summer signings look set to be assets for the long term in the Midlands.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

But with Rooney coming in and implementing a different style of play, he will need to bring players in who are either suited to his system or who have played under him before and are familiar with the way he plays.

Funds could potentially be made available next month to ensure he's able to put his stamp on the squad.

We have selected a starting lineup that Rooney could be pleased with after the winter window closes.

GK: Neil Etheridge

Rooney needs someone who can suit his style and Jack Butland has been linked with a move to Blues in recent months.

But he has played every week for Rangers and it would be difficult to see him arriving at St Andrew's.

A change could potentially be on the horizon, but it may be internal with Etheridge possibly getting the chance to shine if Ruddy doesn't adapt.

LB: Lee Buchanan

Buchanan is a player that Blues' boss knows extremely well from their time together at Derby County.

He has to be ahead of Manny Longelo in the pecking order when fit and available.

CB: Eiran Cashin

Cashin has been linked and with the player's deal expiring in 2024, a cheap January deal could be on offer for Birmingham.

Rooney will be an admirer of the young defender, with the two working together at Derby.

Although he may make mistakes if he makes the step back up to this level, he's a young player who could be sold for a handsome profit in the future.

And he's definitely the type of player that Rooney should be looking to recruit.

CB: Dion Sanderson

Sanderson has been at Blues for a while now and should be included in the club's starting lineup when available.

Considering he's still reasonably young, he should grow further in the coming years.

RB: Ethan Laird

Rooney has two excellent right-backs at his disposal with Laird and Cody Drameh both at the club.

But Laird is the permanent player at St Andrew's and should be given more opportunities to shine before he's potentially sold on for a profit in the future.

CDM: Krystian Bielik

Bielik is an excellent player - and Rooney will be glad that he finally has the chance to work with the Poland international following his injury problems at Pride Park.

Considering the ability he has, he must be part of the starting lineup.

CDM: Ivan Sunjic

Sunjic is a player who also needs to be in the first 11.

Former manager Eustace saw the two play together earlier in the season and the two together can provide defensive solidity, allowing those ahead of them to push on.

LW: Siriki Dembele

Dembele has scored a couple of braces this term and can be a threat when given the license to push forward.

The presence of Bielik and Sunjic would allow him to get himself in dangerous positions without worrying too much about his defensive responsibilities.

CAM: Jordan James

James should be starting most weeks based on current performances.

Although he can play in a deep role, the Wales international should be given the freedom to push forward and be a crucial part of Blues' play in the final third.

RW: Shola Shoretire

Shoretire hasn't been linked with a move to St Andrew's, but he has done well in Premier League 2 and the EFL Trophy this season.

He deserves another chance to impress at a senior level and Rooney could use his Manchester United connections to get a deal over the line.

Already having EFL experience under his belt after previously going out on loan to Bolton Wanderers, it shouldn't take him too much time to adapt to life at St Andrew's.

Rooney needs someone who can adapt quickly and Shoretire could do that.

If Bielik and Sunjic are to play together in the first 11, they need some top-quality attacking players who can compensate for a potential lack of creativity and attacking threat in the middle of the park.

Shoretire has proved at an academy level that he can be a goalscoring asset - and he could be the man that Rooney needs.

ST: Jay Stansfield

Stansfield has been impressive since his loan move from Fulham.

Making the transition to the Championship smoothly, he should only get better between now and the end of the season.