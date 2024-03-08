Highlights Sam Cosgrove failed to impress at Birmingham City after a strong career in Scotland.

Loan moves and lack of playing time led to a transfer to Barnsley, freeing City of his hefty wages.

Cosgrove's dismal stats at Barnsley show a decline in form, contrasting his promising start in Scotland.

Sam Cosgrove arrived at St Andrew's with plenty of expectation from Birmingham City fans, but the big striker never lived up to his reputation from his time in Scotland.

The forward was prolific in the Scottish Premiership for Aberdeen, with 31 goals in 79 league appearances for the Dons before returning south of the border, but failed to hit the heights at Championship level.

A series of loan deals to clubs further down the EFL followed as his game time in the Midlands dwindled, before he was finally offloaded to League One promotion chasers Barnsley at the end of the 2023 summer transfer window.

With a wage off the books and a misfiring striker off the team sheet, it looks like a great bit of business for City to cut their losses and move the target man on ahead of the current season.

Sam Cosgrove’s career so far

Cosgrove started out at the Wigan Athletic academy, although he never made an appearance for the Latics, before moving to Carlisle United as a 20-year-old in the summer of 2017.

His spell in Cumbria was short-lived though, with Aberdeen tempting him over the border in the following January, where he would go on to become one of the SPL’s leading marksmen in the following campaign.

Things got off to an acrimonious start at Pittodrie, with the striker seeing red just eight minutes into his debut for the Dons against Celtic having come on as a late substitute.

21 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions the following was the dawning of the frontman’s career, before topping that tally with 23 the following campaign, as Birmingham began to make their interest known in the striker.

The move back to England eventually went through in January 2021, but after a goalless 12 games in blue, Cosgrove’s recent career has seen a number of temporary deals at clubs across the EFL.

Two goals for Shrewsbury Town here, a solitary strike for AFC Wimbledon there, the big striker struggled to rediscover that sensational Scottish form before a 12-goal season for League One champions Plymouth Argyle seemed set to reignite his career.

Sam Cosgrove's dismal Barnsley stats

But that wind has once again been taken from his sails in the current campaign, with just three goals in 29 appearances in all competitions, as the striker has to be content with coming off the bench.

Even one of those efforts was one of the most bizarre goals you will ever see, as Cosgrove’s bodycheck on Wycombe Wanderers goalkeeper Max Stryjek went unpunished, leaving the striker to tap into an unguarded net.

With Devante Cole and John McAtee leading the line so aptly at Oakwell at the minute, game time looks to be increasingly rare for the 27-year-old, who still has a contract until the summer of 2025 at the club.

The numbers don’t exactly look promising for the striker either, with just five shots on target throughout the campaign according to FootyStats, leaving his shot accuracy at a dismal 21.74%

Sam Cosgrove Barnsley Stats 23/24 Appearances 23 Goals 3 Assists 1 Yellow Cards 6 Red Cards 1 Minutes Played 782' As of March 7th, 2024, Source: FootyStats

For a player worth a reported fee of £2 million three years ago, you have to wonder where it has all gone wrong for Cosgrove, whose 130 minutes per booking received is half of his minutes per goal, at 261 minutes per successful strike.

Those at Birmingham City will be sitting very snug having managed to offload the misfiring striker in the summer, as it turns out to have been the right call.

Jay Stansfield, Lukas Jutkiewicz and Kōji Miyoshi have done enough in the Blues’ frontline to show the former Aberdeen man wouldn’t be missed, and he’s doing just as good a job himself with his performances in Yorkshire.