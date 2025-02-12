This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Birmingham City have established themselves as the runaway leaders in League One, and opened up a seven-point gap between themselves and second-place Wycombe Wanderers with a 4-0 win over Cambridge United on Tuesday night.

League One standings Pos Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham 28 31 66 2 Wycombe 29 25 59 3 Wrexham 29 18 55 4 Stockport 31 17 54

Blues still have a game in hand over the Chairboys, so there is yet more opportunity for Chris Davies' men to bolster their chances of lifting the third tier title come May.

Furthermore, the West Midlands outfit have not only impressed in League One, but have also reached the EFL Trophy semi-final, where they will lock horns with League Two Bradford City next Tuesday, and will fancy their chances of reaching Wembley.

Amid the Blues' increasingly successful campaign, Football League World asked our Birmingham fan pundit, Mike Gibbs, how he would sum up manager Davies in one word, and to elaborate on why he chose that word.

Birmingham City fan pundit heaps praise on Chris Davies

Mike told FLW: "I think the one word I'd use to describe Chris Davies is meticulous.

"I think the reason for that is, I think you can just see in everything he does he's really, really meticulous.

"In terms of opposition scouting, tactical preparation, planning, his depth of understanding of the game.

"It feels like there's no stone left unturned with him.

"He's very thorough in his thought process, he's very committed to his way of playing, and I think he's obviously an intelligent guy, but I think his meticulous planning kind of sets him apart.

"I think having learned at the top of the game, with some of the biggest clubs, that's what's needed to differentiate.

"I think he's applying that to Birmingham now."

Davies is doing a fantastic job as Birmingham City boss

The argument could be made that Blues owners Knighthead Capital Management, fronted by American businessman Tom Wagner, have put all the resources in place for Davies to lead his side to the League One title.

Since Davies took the managerial reins with Blues last summer, the club have executed the sort of deals in the transfer market that their third tier rivals simply cannot compete with.

For example, the West Midlands outfit smashed the League One transfer record when they signed striker Jay Stansfield from Fulham for a fee of over £15m.

Stansfield has gone on to score 15 goals in 22 third tier appearances this term, and is one of the many outstanding building blocks Blues have put in place for Davies, as they look to secure promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

However, Davies should be given an enormous amount of credit for the way in which he has handled such a task, and the pressure that comes with that, as Birmingham look set to lift the League One title come the end of the season.