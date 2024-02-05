Highlights Birmingham City's biggest transfer win in January was retaining loan striker Jay Stansfield, who has been a key player and their top goalscorer this season.

The club was concerned about Fulham's option to recall Stansfield in January, and Ipswich Town showed interest in loaning him, but Birmingham managed to keep him at St Andrew's.

Stansfield's performance has exceeded expectations, outscoring his expected goals and contributing with assists, making him an invaluable player for the club.

Despite a transfer window which saw them sign three new players, Birmingham City's biggest transfer win was keeping hold of loan striker Jay Stansfield.

The Blues made three additions in January, signing Andre Dozell and Alex Pritchard from Championship rivals QPR and Sunderland respectively, while also adding South Korean midfielder Paik Seung-ho to their ranks from K-League side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

Tony Mowbray's side also lost no one of any real note either, only seeing Josh Andrews, Zach Jeacock and Nico Gordon leave on a permanent basis, while youngsters such as Brandon Khela, Tommy Fogarty and Oliver Basey left the club on loan.

However, keeping hold of Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield was by far the Blues' biggest achievement in January, with the young forward linked with a move to promotion-chasing Ipswich Town throughout the transfer window.

Jay Stansfield remaining at St Andrew's was bigger than any January signing

The 21-year-old forward joined the club on a season-long loan from Premier League side Fulham in August and quickly became a key player under the Blues' three managers this season; John Eustace, Wayne Rooney and Tony Mowbray.

However, despite signing a season-long loan, then Birmingham boss Wayne Rooney admitted in December that the Cottagers had an option to recall the player in January, giving the Blues a real concern that they could lose the player during the transfer window.

In December, it was reported by the East Anglian Daily Times that Ipswich had enquired about taking the striker on loan for the remainder of the campaign as they bid to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Given Birmingham City have been a bit of a basket case at times this season and were on their third permanent manager of the season in January, you could have forgiven Fulham for re-calling Stansfield and sending him to Ipswich, a club who are competing at the right end of the table and have stability under Kieran McKenna.

However, in the last week of the window, Birmingham City announced via X that Stansfield would be remaining at St Andrew's, much to the delight of their supporters.

It would have been a disaster for the Blues if the ex-Exeter City man left the club, especially so late on in the window, and keeping Stansfield was such a priority for the club that they even hired his brother as a member of the club's backroom staff, according to Alan Nixon.

Jay Stansfield's 2023/24 season for Birmingham City

Stansfield is Birmingham's top goalscorer this season, having scored nine times in all competitions, two more than Juninho Bacuna in second place.

Since joining in the middle of August, Stansfield has cemented himself as the club's first-choice forward and has started 24 league games, making two further appearances from the bench.

The Blues are just four points off the Championship relegation battle, and it's fair to say that without Jay Stansfield the club would probably be in the relegation zone.

Jay Stansfield's time on loan in the EFL - Transfermarkt (05/02/24) Season Club Division P G A 2022/23 Exeter City League One 39 9 8 2023/24 Birmingham City Championship 29 9 3

According to Sofascore, Stansfield has outperformed his expected goals, having scored eight times in the league from an xG of just 5.32.

He averages 2.3 shots a game, and has two assists from an expected assist rate of 1.38.

Stansfield has been a fantastic signing for Birmingham and keeping hold of him was the best bit of business Birmingham did this month, despite the good signings they made.