Highlights John Eustace's sacking was a major mistake as he had the highest win percentage (33.3%) since Gary Rowett.

The top manager in Birmingham City's history is Alf Jones, who won 255 games in charge.

Trevor Francis won 139 games and led the club to the League Cup final, but was replaced by Steve Bruce.

It's been a turbulent time for Birmingham City with the club racing through permanent managers in the 2023/24 campaign.

John Eustace was the man in the dugout to begin the campaign, before he was sacked in controversial circumstances to make way for the appointment of Wayne Rooney.

However, the appointment of Rooney proved an unmitigated disaster, and he was sacked after winning just twice in 15 games with Tony Mowbray brought into the club to pick up the pieces at St Andrew's.

Eustace's win percentage of 33.3% was the club's highest since Gary Rowett's 39.9% and, in hindsight, it appears to have been a massive mistake by the Blues' board to relieve him of his duties.

Games won by Birmingham's last five managers - Soccerbase Manager Time in charge Wins Pep Clotet June 2019 - July 2020 13 Aitor Karanka July 2020 - March 2021 8 Lee Bowyer March 2021 - July 2022 17 John Eustace July 2022 - October 2023 21 Wayne Rooney October 2023 - December 2023 2

Whilst the club have made some poor managerial appointments in recent years, it hasn't always been like that.

Using Soccerbase, we'll be looking at the Birmingham City managers who have won the most games in the club's history.

9 Frank Richards

77 games won

Frank Richards took charge of the Blues between 1915 and 1923. Whilst he was in charge for eight years, the club only played 172 games due to the First World War between 1914-1918.

The Blues won 77 out of the 173 games, drawing 36 and losing 59 in total. The club won the 1920-21 Second Division Championship under Richards' reign.

8 George Liddell

82 games won

George Liddell was in the dugout at St Andrew's for six years between 1933 and 1939, taking charge of 267 Birmingham City games.

He won 82 of these games, drawing 76 and losing 109. So, whilst Liddell's win percentage isn't the best, he's made this list thanks to being in charge of the club for so many games, giving him the chance to build up a number of wins.

7 Leslie Knighton

87 games won

Knighton was George Liddell's predecessor and took charge of the club between 1928 and 1933.

He took charge of 229 games at St Andrew's, winning 87, drawing 51 and losing 91. He took the club to the FA Cup final, where they were defeated by Midlands rivals West Brom.

6 Stan Culis

91 games won

Culis took charge of the club between December 1965 and March 1970, leading the Blues in 221 games. He won 91 of those games, drawing 51 and losing 79.

5 Freddie Goodwin

94 games won

Goodwin took charge of the club between May 1970 and September 1975, helping the club win promotion from the second division in 1972.

In total, he took charge of 253 games, winning 94, drawing 75 and losing 84.

4 Steve Bruce

100 games won

The most recent manager on the list, Steve Bruce, took charge at St Andrew's between December 2001 and November 2007.

He took charge of 270 games, winning 100, drawing 70 and losing 100. He led the Blues to promotion from the second tier twice, in 2002 and 2007.

Related Birmingham City: Tony Mowbray makes transfer revelation involving Leeds United player Tony Mowbray has opened up on a January transfer pursuit that Birmingham City failed to complete

Bruce has enjoyed spells with Wigan, Sunderland, Hull,Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle, West Brom and bitter rivals Aston Villa since leaving St Andrew's just over 16 years ago.

3 Bob Brocklebank

102 games won

Brocklebank took charge of the club between 1949 and 1954, taking charge of 263 games in total at St Andrew's.

He won 102 of those games, drawing 71 and losing 90. He went onto manage Hull City and Bradford City after leaving the Blues.

2 Trevor Francis

139 games won

Trevor Francis took charge of the club between May 1996 and October 2001, and was in the dug out for 290 games.

Francis' side won 139 of those games, drawing 70 and losing 81. He led the club to the League Cup final in 2001, where they were defeated by Liverpool at the Millennium Stadium.

He was replaced by Steve Bruce and went onto manage Crystal Palace. He sadly died at the age of 69 in July 2023.

1 Alf Jones

255 games won

Alf Jones was the club's first ever manager, and he took charge of the club between 1892 and 1908.

He took charge of the club for 553 games, winning 255 of them, drawing 104 and losing 194. He led the club to the second division title in 1893, before further promotions from the second division in 1894, 1901 and 1903.