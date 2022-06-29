Birmingham City’s best 5-a-side team using the current squad – Do you agree?

Birmingham City have a lot of skillful players that would arguably be better-suited to a smaller sided game and are possibly feared more in training than on a matchday.

In choosing this team, a 1-2-1 formation seemed the most appropriate, not leaving the defence too exposed, reliant on the work rate of the two midfielders of course, and transitioning between a front three and a back three in and out of possession.

Neil Etheridge makes the team ahead of Zach Jeacock, the 68-time Philippines international’s frame would be very intimidating in a five-a-side goal, and his distribution would be an asset, able to hit the striker’s feet with a long throw quickly after making a save or collecting the ball.

In terms of ability with the ball at his feet, it would probably be better for Etheridge to stay close to his goal, rather than stepping up and offering another outfield option when Blues have possession.

Here, we have put together the best five-a-side team using the current Blues squad, do you agree?

One issue with the side is that it contains all right footed players, which could become predictable to defend against, but there was not a great deal of choice in terms of left footers to come in.

Maxime Colin takes his place as the sole defender, picked ahead of Harlee Dean and Marc Roberts for his superior ball playing ability.

Ryan Woods may feel aggrieved, but the lack of space on a five-a-side pitch could limit the effectiveness of his long passing skills.

Quiz: The celebrities that support Birmingham City – But how well do you know them?

1 of 20 Jasper Carrott: How old is he? 55 66 77 88

Juninho Bacuna and Jordan Graham make up the midfield duo, they are amongst the best dribblers in the squad, and the latter is less likely to neglect his defensive duties having played at wing back under Lee Bowyer last season.

At the top of the pitch is something of a wildcard selection in Jonathan Leko, some of the 23-year-old’s tricks when taking on an opponent are more reminiscent of five-a-side football and the smaller dimensions may suit the livewire forward, who has struggled with injuries in recent years.

With Bacuna and Graham offering creativity and a goal threat, Leko can create space by occupying the opposition’s defender and he would back his ability one versus one.