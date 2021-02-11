Birmingham City’s Bernard Sun: Who is he? Will he ever break into the 1st team?

Birmingham City have made plenty of signings over the years, and it’s fair to say they don’t have the best record in the transfer market.

One player who looks as though he won’t make an impact at St. Andrew’s is Bernard Sun, although he did at least arrive on a free transfer, which made him a low-risk move.

Having joined in 2019, the midfielder attracted a lot of publicity, as he was the first Chinese-born player to play for Blues. And, at 20-years-old back then, there was a hope that Sun could go on and make his mark on the team.

But, that hasn’t happened, and, in truth, nothing much has happened for Sun at Blues.

He has barely made the matchday squad for the U23s, and he was sent out on loan to Gimnastic in Spain, but he featured just twice, as a late substitute on both occasions.

With his previous footballing experience coming in the Spanish fourth tier, it seemed an odd signing for Blues, but factors such as his age and the fact he was a free meant it was a gamble that was probably worth taking.

Two years down the line, there won’t be any Blues fans who can tell you what the attacking midfielder is like. He hasn’t got near the first-team, and that’s obviously not going to change in the next few months, when his contract will then expire.

Sun is sure to be released when his deal is up, and he will be put down as another strange transfer dealing made by Birmingham City in recent times.

