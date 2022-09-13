Birmingham City’s all-time top 10 goalscorers

Under new management, with John Eustace now at the helm at St Andrew’s, it is difficult to determine what kind of season to expect from Birmingham City.

The Blues rather narrowly avoided relegation to League One last time out in a season that was disappointing for the large part, with Eustace hoping to improve on last season’s performance both on the pitch and when considering the results.

Accumulating eight points from their first eight matches, the Blues currently sit in 21st and will be hoping to continue distancing themselves from the bottom three spots as the season progresses.

Thus far this season, Birmingham have managed five league goals, with four different scorers opening their accounts, whilst they have let in eight goals.

Whilst we wait and see what kind of campaign it will be for Eustace and his Birmingham side, here, we take a glance at the club’s all-time 10 top scorers.