As they now fight to avoid relegation into League One, Birmingham City supporters will be looking at some of the money they've wasted in recent years as a reason why they're in their current situation.

There aren't many clubs who've been more shambolic off the field in recent times than the side from St. Andrew's, and this was seen earlier this season when they sacked John Eustace despite being inside the play-off spots.

However, the signings of Spanish duo Míchel and Jota in 2010 and 2017 respectively are prime examples of some of the money the club have managed to waste on sub-standard players.

Jota was signed from Brentford in 2017 for a fee of £6 million, whilst the Blues paid £3 million to bring Míchel to the club from Sporting Gijon, totalling £9 million on the pair.

It was to be a massive figure wasted though, with neither Spaniard able to live up to their price tag in the Midlands.

Jota and Míchel's time at Birmingham City

Midfielder Míchel joined the club in January 2010 - halfway through City's first season back in the Premier League - after some impressive performances in his homeland for Sporting Gijon.

The then 24-year-old came with high expectations and was expected to take the Blues' midfield to the next level, but it didn't quite work out that way.

In total, the Spaniard would spend just one full calendar year in England's second city, with the player making just 12 first-team appearances for Birmingham City in total.

Nine of those would come during the second-half of the 2009-10 season as Birmingham finished ninth in the top flight, but he started just three times as his side managed to stave off relegation to the Championship and remain a Premier League side in 2010-11.

He registered just one goal involvement, and that came when he assisted Cameron Jerome in a 3-1 loss to Sunderland in March 2010.

The following campaign would see things get worse for the Spaniard, and he made just three appearances, all in the League Cup, before being shipped out on loan to AEK Athens in January 2011.

He would join Getafe on a permanent basis that summer, ending a miserable spell at St. Andrew's.

Fellow countryman Jota would enjoy a little more fruitful spell at the club seven years later, but it still wasn't enough to justify his £6 million price tag.

After impressing at Championship level for Brentford, the Blues moved for the winger in 2017 in a transfer splurge under the management of Harry Redknapp, but he was unable to replicate his impressive form at the Bees in the Midlands.

In his first season, Jota scored just five goals and registered two assists in 34 appearances, failing to register a goal involvement until March 2018 as he went on a bit of an end of season rampage.

It was a similar story the following season for Jota, and despite playing 41 games, he scored just three times but did register nine assists.

Míchel and Jota's spells at Birmingham City - Transfermarkt Player Played Goals Assists Míchel 12 0 1 Jota 75 8 11

That summer, Jota departed St Andrew's, making the short hop across the city to Villa Park, joining bitter rivals Aston Villa in a swap deal that involved Scott Hogan, but a big loss was made on the winger's investment.

Whilst the winger didn't flop as badly as Míchel, it still proved poor value for money, and signing for Villa wouldn't have gone down too well with the Blues' faithful.

Jota and Míchel's career since leaving Birmingham City

After departing on a permanent basis for Getafe in the summer of 2011, Míchel would enjoy spells at Maccabi Haifa, Qarabag and Spanish lower league side Marino de Luanco prior to retirement in 2021.

His most successful spell would come at Qarabag in Azerbaijan, where he played 157 times, scoring 25 times and registering 18 assists.

Jota, on the other hand, has had an intriguing life since leaving for Aston Villa in 2019.

After one season at Aston Villa, he spent time with Spanish side Celta Vigo before retiring in 2021 at the age of 31.

Related Birmingham City take big step forward in building new stadium Birmingham City's plans to build a new stadium have potentially taken a big step forward this week

However, he has enjoyed great success away from football, and is on course to become a billionaire after investing millions into an agricultural technology company.

It's been quite a turnaround for the former Birmingham winger, and his decision to retire at a young age appears to have paid off.

Despite his off-field success, he and Míchel will always be remembered by Birmingham City supporters as players who didn't live up to their expectations, and ultimately were a waste of £9 million.