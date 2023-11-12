Highlights Sam Cosgrove joined Birmingham City in 2021 but failed to replicate his goal-scoring form from the Scottish Premiership.

With the January transfer window approaching, many eyes will be on Wayne Rooney's moves as Birmingham City boss.

Blues have made some fantastic signings over the years but had their fair share of mistakes as well.

Here are Birmingham's eight biggest transfer flops that supporters will want to forget.

Sam Cosgrove

Cosgrove joined the Blues in 2021 from Aberdeen after a few good goal-scoring seasons in the Scottish Premiership with the Dons.

He joined in January for £2m but failed to replicate his form as seen in the top flight of Scotland.

His contract was recently mutually terminated, Cosgrove is now at Barnsley after having a decent run with Plymouth Argyle scoring 12 goals.

Luciano Figueroa

Birmingham landed the services of Figueroa in 2003 from Rosario Central for £2.5m.

He was quite prolific in Argentina scoring 46 goals in 87 appearances for Rosario before joining the Blues.

But he only made two appearances and was quickly dispatched in January and left on a free transfer.

Rowan Vine

The Blues certainly have it bad when it comes to signing strikers.

Vine joined from Luton Town for £2.5 million in January 2007 after he scored 14 goals in the first half of the season for the Hatters.

However, Vine struggled in the Championship scoring once in 19 appearances.

When Blues won promotion back to the Premier League, he was sent packing to QPR on loan before making his move permanent.

Brek Shea

Shea joined on loan from Stoke City and came with a good reputation as he was a regular for the United States.

But he failed to show any of his International experience whilst with the Blues, appearing six times while being on the losing side in every one of those games.

Shea was sent back to Stoke before heading out to the United States with Orlando City.

James Vaughan

It will be a surprise to see Vaughan's name on this list, considering his form elsewhere around the EFL but he failed to live up to his hype whilst at Blues.

He made 20 appearances but scored no goals. Perhaps the lowest point was the penalty he missed for the Blues against Bournemouth in an FA Cup tie which would have given his side the lead.

He left by mutual consent and joined Bury in the off-season.

Nicolai Brock-Masden

Arriving in the second city in 2015 from Danish side Randers, Brock-Masden made eight appearances in his debut season.

Despite being contracted till 2019, Brock-Masden's last appearance in a Blues shirt was in 2015 before being loaned out multiple times.

Juan Castillo

Castillo joined from Chelsea on loan following a string of loan spells in his native Netherlands.

However, when he joined, then-manager Lee Bowyer said that the Chelsea Loanee was overweight and unfit from the moment he arrived at the club.

He did manage to get into shape and made five appearances for Blues, but the writing was on the wall and his loan was ended in January.

Michel

Our last pick is Spanish midfielder Michel.

He joined in January 2010 for £3 million and within 12 months he had left on loan and permanently left within 18 months.

He failed to dislodge Barry Ferguson in midfield and only made nine appearances in the Premier League under Alex McLeish.