Birmingham City have brought in a number of young players during the summer transfer window, including Ethan Laird and Lee Buchanan.

Players like Laird and Buchanan will only grow into better players as they get more experience under their belt but others are coming towards the latter stages of their careers.

The likes of Kevin Long and Marc Roberts may not have a huge amount of future potential considering both are 33 but they are experienced heads in the dressing room and could play a key part in guiding Blues to success this term.

Speaking of older players, we take a look at Birmingham's six oldest-ever debutants...

7 Lee Bowyer - 32 years, 14 days

Bowyer did reasonably well during his time as a player at Birmingham, playing a part in guiding the club to their League Cup win back in 2011.

This win was a major upset, with Arsenal the clear favourites going into that game at Wembley.

The ex-Leeds United man has also taken charge of Blues, doing reasonably well at first but being sacked and replaced by John Eustace in the summer of 2022 following an underwhelming league finish at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

He's currently in charge of Montserrat.

6 Stephen Carr - 32 years, 5 months, 26 days

Carr can be exceptionally proud of his career achievements, playing for Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Birmingham City.

Having those clubs on his CV is a good achievement - and he also made 44 senior international appearances for the Republic of Ireland.

Even though he was in his mid-thirties by the time he retired, he will be sad that an injury prevented him from playing on.

5 Lee Carsley - 34 years, 5 months, 12 days

Carsley spent a decent chunk of his career in the Midlands, playing for the likes of Derby County, Coventry City and Birmingham.

During his playing career, he was probably best known for representing Everton and the Republic of Ireland.

The former midfielder is still active in football - and is currently in charge of the England U21 team.

That's a great achievement - and it will be interesting to see whether he manages a senior team at some point in the future.

4 Maik Taylor - 34 years, 11 months, 1 day

Taylor made his debut for the club back in 2003, initially joining the club on loan before signing permanently from Fulham.

The Northern Ireland international was a great servant to Blues before moving on to Leeds United and then Millwall before ending his playing career.

He has since re-joined Blues as a goalkeeping coach.

3 Ulises de la Cruz - 35 years, 1 month, 6 days

Having first played football in the UK with Hibernian, he then moved on to Aston Villa and then Reading.

He didn't play too much for the Royals with others in the pecking order and when they were relegated in 2008, they opted against offering him a new contract.

But the following year, Blues gave him the chance to shine. Unfortunately, he didn't make his mark at St Andrew's.

2 Bruno N'Gotty - 35 years, 1 month, 26 days

N'Gotty spent a decent chunk of his career in France with Lyon and PSG, but he also played in Italy and England, joining Blues in 2006.

He played a part in guiding Steve Bruce's side back to the Premier League.

1 Andy Cole - 35 years, 5 months, 30 days

Cole is perhaps best known for playing for the likes of Newcastle United, Manchester United and Blackburn Rovers, but he enjoyed a long-lasting career and should be praised for his durability.

Remarkably, he played for Sunderland, Burnley and Nottingham Forest after his loan spell at Birmingham.

This data comes courtsey of Transfermarkt.