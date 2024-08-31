Birmingham City may find themselves in League One but they are one of the most well-supported clubs in English football.

Blues were relegated to the third tier of English football for the first time since 1995, but the fanbase will be hopeful of bouncing back up to the Championship at the first time of asking, with Chris Davies now at the helm.

Under new ownership, Birmingham have certainly shown ambition and the first shoots of a potential start of an exciting new dawn had begun to spring last year, but relegation has undone some of the good work in the summer, with managerial appointments a particular issue in 2023/24.

However, there's no doubting that Birmingham have plenty of money behind them and have built a strong squad in League One. That much is clear with the planned investment into the new Sports Quarter in the city, which will feature a brand new stadium and training facility for the team.

Naturally, following relegation, wins will also be easier to come by, which may help to get more fans inside the ground, as the feel-good factor and optimism grows at Birmingham.

Speaking of Blues' supporters, we have listed some of their most famous fans below.

1 Jasper Carrott

Jasper Carrott is perhaps the most recognisable face on this list to a lot of people, having previously presented ITV 1 game show Golden Balls.

The popular show, which was even made into a game, was eventually cancelled a long time ago, but Carrott is not only a TV presenter.

He also spent much of his career as a comedian and deservedly received an OBE for his services to charity. Now 78, he's approaching the latter stages of his career.

However, he featured in The Archers last year, and has also been a director at Birmingham previously.

2 Adam Zindani

Adam Zindani is a band member of famous UK group Stereophonics but was born in Birmingham and that's why it comes as no surprise that he supports the club.

Speaking to BBC Sport last year, he revealed more details about how he got into supporting Blues and how his children also influenced him: "I'm from a family of Blues fans, so I inherited that from them really. I really caught the bug for football from my kids, though.

"They are heavily into it and we've been to a few Birmingham games together but I follow the Premier League with them too – usually catching up with what has happened on Match of the Day."

4 Robert McCracken

Previously a boxer himself, Robert McCracken went into coaching and has helped to coach and mold some truly world-class boxers.

Carl Froch, who is now retired, is one of them, and he has also coached Anthony Joshua – someone with ambitions of becoming an undisputed heavyweight champion one day.

McCracken even received a CBE back in 2022 for his services to boxing and sport.

5 James Phelps

A magical support for Blues comes in the shape of Birmingham-based actor James Phelps. The actor is most well known for being a Harry Potter star, as one of the two Weasley twins, Fred.

He is a big Bluenose and has also recorded videos for the club's social media team in recent times.

6 David Harewood

David Harewood is another hugely famous Blues fan, and has also featured on ITV before and in sport, but in Soccer Aid games rather than as a TV presenter.

He is best known as an actor, though, He played a counter-terrorism director in Homeland and also featured in American superhero drama Supergirl.

Acting on both sides of the Atlantic, he has made a real impact and received both an OBE and an MBE. The 58-year-old has also been appointed the president of British drama school RADA.

7 Mike Skinner

Another celebrity to be a fan of Birmingham City is musician Mike Skinner. Although born in Chipping Barnet in London, Skinner grew up in the second city and became a Bluenose.

Skinner is a jack of all trades as a rapper, singer-songwriter, musician, and producer. He is best known for the music project 'The Streets'.

Not only that, but the 43-year-old has performed on stage in a Birmingham City shirt on multiple occasions as well, making his allegiances well known to fans around the world.

8 Steven Knight

Last on this list, but certainly not least, is Steven Knight, who is yet another famous fan of Blues.

Unlike some names on this list, Knight is best known for being the man behind the camera, as he was the director of hit BBC show Peaky Blinders.

He still gets to games at St. Andrews, but has previously ruled out ever buying the club when asked about it.