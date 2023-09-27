Highlights Birmingham City made 12 new signings in the summer transfer window, including fans favorite Dion Sanderson on a permanent deal from Wolves.

Jota, David Dunn, Ivan Sunjic, Ben Foster, James McFadden, Roger Johnson, and Nikola Zigic are ranked as the club's most expensive signings.

Nikola Zigic, who signed from Valencia for £6m, is considered the best value for money, scoring 36 goals in 159 games and playing a key role in Birmingham's League Cup victory and survival in the final season.

Birmingham City have just come off the back of a very exciting summer transfer window, the first under new American owner Tom Wagner, as he looks to bring the good times back to the blue half of the Second City, after years of near relegation misses and mid-table obscurity.

In total, Blues made 12 signings in the summer, with Transfermarkt stating the most expensive deal was the permanent transfer of fans favourite Dion Sanderson after two previous loan spells at St Andrew's.

Birmingham City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Dion Sanderson Wolves Permanent Lee Buchanan Werder Bremen Permanent Ethan Laird Man United Permanent Krystian Bielik Derby County Permanent Tyler Roberts Leeds United Permanent Koji Miyoshi Royal Antwerp Permanent Keshi Anderson Blackpool Permanent Cody Drameh Leeds United Loan Emanuel Aiwu Cremonese Loan Oli Burke Werder Bremen Loan Jay Stansfield Fulham Loan Siriki Dembele AFC Bournemouth Permanent

However, here at FLW, we've decided to rank Blues' seven most expensive incomings of all time from worst to best depending on whether these players were overall value for money.

7 Jota

The Spanish winger was one of thirteen new arrivals in the summer of 2017 under the management, but Jota failed to live up to the then club-record fee of over £6m.

Throughout his two-year spell at St Andrew's, Jota showed the occasional flash of brilliance which was more synonymous from his time at Brentford, but in total only recorded 8 goals and 11 assists in 75 appearances for Blues.

He would then cross the Second City divide in the summer of 2019, joining Aston Villa for an undisclosed fee following Dean Smith's side's promotion through the play-offs.

6 David Dunn

The midfielder joined Birmingham from Blackburn Rovers for £5.5m in the summer of 2003, and made an instant impact with a debut goal against Tottenham Hotspur.

Whilst his time at St Andrew's is most famously known for his failed 'Rabona' attempt in the derby against Villa, he would rectify this by scoring at Villa Park in a 2-1 win in December 2004.

His time at Blues was somewhat hampered by injuries, as he would make just 69 appearances and score eight times.

5 Ivan Sunjic

The club-record signing is next up, and has started this season like most of his teammates in fine form, having spent last season on loan at Hertha Berlin.

Having joined from Dinamo Zagreb under Pep Clotet, Sunjic's finest moment came months with a Goal of the Month winning strike away at Derby County.

He would remain a key presence in the midfield during what was ultimately a tough period for the club, but since his return from last season's loan, John Eustace has made his stance clear regarding the Croatian midfielder, so there is still more to come from him.

4 Ben Foster

Whilst this may seem harsh based on Foster's capabilities, the eventual fee of £6m which Blues paid Manchester United didn't perhaps reap the benefits for as long as it should've done.

Replacing another former England keeper in Joe Hart, Foster started every single Premier League game in the 2010/11 season under Alex McLeish as the side were relegated on the final day, but his most telling contribution would be his Man of The Match performance in the unexpected and dramatic 2-1 Carling Cup Final victory over Arsenal, which saw him claim the 'Alan Hardaker Trophy' for the second time in three years.

Foster would then move to rivals West Bromwich Albion initially on loan, before signing permanently in 2012.

3 James McFadden

The Scottish international may have only scored 14 goals throughout his time with the club, but at the time of his arrival was "worth every penny" according to then boss Alex McLeish.

Despite 4 goals in his first 12 appearances, Blues were relegated, but they and McFadden made up for that the following year, coming second to rivals Wolves, gaining an instant return to the top-flight. McFadden's best scoring season would come that year too, as his five goals helped contribute to Birmingham's ninth-place finish, their highest league standing since 1958/59.

The Scot would only feature 4 times in his final season as a result of an ACL problem, and didn't extend his contract after relegation.

2 Roger Johnson

The centre-back formed an impressive partnership with Scott Dan after joining from Cardiff City for £5m in the summer of 2009, and would spend a largely impressive two years with the club.

He and Dann were described as the "Players of the season thus far" by the Times' Patrick Barclay in December 2009, as the club went on a 12-game unbeaten streak and would end in ninth.

Despite the club's relegation the following season, Johnson was the scorer of big goals against local rivals Aston Villa, as well as levelling the score on aggregate in Blues' dramatic Carling Cup semi-final turnaround against West Ham United.

He would leave for Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer of 2011.

1 Nikola Zigic

At the top of this list is cult hero and big striker Nikola Zigic, who signed from Valencia for £6m in 2010.

He would score eight goals in 34 overall appearances in the 2010/11 season, with two iconic goals in Blues' League Cup winning run, with a late goal against Aston Villa in the Quarter Final, before opening the scoring in the final against Arsenal with a header from close range.

In Chris Hughton's one season in charge following relegation, Zigic scored all four goals in Birmingham's victory away to Leeds United, which included a trio of headers, but the club were defeated by Blackpool in the play-off semi-finals.

Zigic would score a further 16 goals under Lee Clark between 2012 and 2014, with his most important sparking a late comeback away to Bolton Wanderers on the final day of 2013/14, as Birmingham survived relegation on goal difference.

Overall, the Serb would score 36 times in 159 games.