Birmingham City have John Eustace in charge at present, but have had some catastrophic managers take the managerial hotseat previously.

They can be more optimistic about the future than they were a year ago after managing to bring in some excellent players this summer.

There's definitely a foundation in place for them to have a good chance of building on last season, and they have splashed some cash to get some deals over the line after generating a lot of revenue from transfers in recent months.

They have certainly made a difference at St. Andrew's with some of the work that has gone on at the stadium. With Eustace in charge, things are looking far more optimistic for the club, and he did very well during his first season in charge in the circumstances.

Sticking to the theme of managers, we take a look at the 6 worst managers of the club based on their win percentage at the Midlands outfit.

Note: the following managers have taken charge of Blues for 10 or more games.

6 Steve Cotterill - 25.9%

In sixth place, is Cotterill. The 59-year-old managed Birmingham from October 2017 to March 2018, with his managerial reign spanning 27 games in total. Cotterill won just seven times, losing 15 games in charge.

The experienced manager has had greater success elsewhere in his career, and up until recently had been in charge of Shrewsbury Town.

5 Joe Mallett - 22.7%

Next up is Mallett, who took charge at St. Andrew's from July 1964 until December 1965, with his stint seeing him in the dug-out for 66 games. He won 15 of his games, drawing 16 and losing 35 times.

He has since passed away in 2004 but would manage Panionios, Apollon Athens, and San Jose Earthquakes after leaving Blues. However, he was most well known as a player for his time with Southampton where he made over 200 appearances.

4 Aitor Karanka - 21.1%

Another more recent entry is in fourth spot, with Karanka in charge from July 2020 until March 2021. The Spaniard lost half of his 38 games in the hotseat and would also win only eight times.

The former Real Madrid assistant has managed in the Championship with Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough as well. However, since departing the Midlands, he has Granada in his native country, as well as Maccabi Tel Aviv.

3 Garry Pendrev - 20.4%

Pendrev takes the Bronze medal, unfortunately. The 74-year-old is a Blues legend, having played over 300 times for the club in the 1960s and 70s. He only managed one club as well, from May 1987 to April 1989.

It wasn't a productive spell, with Pendrev winning 20 of his 98 games in charge, whilst losing a further 51 times in the process. He has since held assistant and coaching positions at the likes of Coventry City, Celtic, and Middlesbrough.

2 Walter Taylor - 20%

Taylor sneaks into this list, having managed the club just 10 times between November 1948 and January 1949. He won twice, drawing four and losing four for Blues.

It was his only stint as a manager, with the player most known for playing for New Mills and Manchester United in the 1920s.

1 Gianfranco Zola 8.3%

In first place, by some distance, is the former Chelsea forward. Zola took charge from December 2016 until April 2017 and won just twice in 24 games in that period.

He managed to lose 14 times on top of that. The Italian has had a mixed career in management, with some success in Italy, as well as with Watford. His most recent role was as assistant at Chelsea in 2019.